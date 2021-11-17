Terasaki Institute Welcomes Academic Entrepreneur, Dr. Xiling Shen, as new Chief Scientific Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) announces the hiring of its Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Xiling Shen. Professor Shen is a highly-accomplished scientist whose works span the multidisciplinary fields of biomedical engineering, computational techniques, cancer biology, and multi-omics methodologies. Prior to joining TIBI, Dr. Shen was the Hawkins Family Associate Professor at Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering, the Director of the Woo Center for Big Data and Precision Health, and a core member of both the Center for Genomics and Computational Biology and the Duke Cancer Institute. Dr. Shen is also the founder and CEO of Xilis, Inc., a precision oncology company that raised $70M Series-A financing in July, 2021.

Dr. Shen will apply his multidisciplinary expertise to address critical unmet needs in medicine, including personalized care for metastatic cancer, modulating the gut-brain axis, identifying cancer-associated microbes, and imaging organ and embryonic development. Dr. Shen's technology has enabled several ongoing diagnostics and therapeutics clinical trials and partnerships with major pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

As Professor and Chief Scientific Officer at TIBI, Dr. Shen will oversee the development of new scientific directions and initiatives at TIBI and will support entrepreneurial efforts to translate technology from bench to bedside.

"We are honored and excited to have a scientist of Professor Shen's stature join us at TIBI," said Director and CEO, Professor Ali Khademhosseini. "His recruitment is another example of TIBI's mission to create an ecosystem that is tailored toward developing the next generation of academic entrepreneurs."

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (terasaki.org) is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology.

SOURCE Terasaki Institute