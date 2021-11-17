Wisconsin Stands to Generate More Than $195M in Economic Activity from Solar Projects by Hiring Local Workers

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Infrastructure Investment Now (WIIN), a nonprofit organization educating key stakeholders about responsible investments in Wisconsin infrastructure projects, highlights a new report called Capturing The Sun by Forward Analytics.

The study analyzes the economic impact of using Wisconsin workers to build a 150 megawatt (MW) solar farm in Wisconsin. This could create $11.8 million of economic activity in the region. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is working to approve 19 projects that will supply 2,489 MW.

"The 19 solar farms planned for Wisconsin will cost over $2.6 billion. This is a much-needed capital investment as aging electric generation plants are retired, but it is Wisconsin residents that will pay for the projects through their utility bills," said Robb Kahl, Executive Director of WIIN. "Since Wisconsin is paying for the new infrastructure, Wisconsin contractors and should be building it."

The study concludes that solar farm construction's economic impact depends on the workforce's composition (i.e., local versus out-of-state), meaning that using Wisconsin workers generates significantly greater economic impact than an out-of-state workforce. Understanding this distinction is critical because solar farms require few workers for long-term operation and maintenance once constructed, with most the workforce's economic activity occurring during construction.

Key Findings

Using local workers generates between 73% - 158% more economic activity in the region than using out-of-state workers.

A local workforce on a single 150 MW project earns a total of $21.7 million in wages and benefits, which generates $11.8 million in local economic activity. Alternatively, out-of-state workers spend a majority of their wages in their home states.

If the local workforce is used for the projects, more than $195 million could be generated in economic activity. Wisconsin will stand to lose $83 and $120 million in economic activity if projects are built by out-of-state contractors using out-of-state workers.

"While economic impact studies are common, this study isolates the workforce variable and provides policymakers and local governments with valuable information," said Dale Knapp, Forward Analytics' Director of Research and Analytics. "The study quantifies what has long been assumed, that infrastructure projects built by local workers are significantly better for the local economy."

"Wisconsin has a proud history as a leader in the construction industry and is currently making strides forward in green or carbon-neutral infrastructure," said Kahl. "With Wisconsin's solar capacity potentially increasing by more than 400% in the next several years, understanding the economic impact of the industry is vital for Wisconsin communities."

About Wisconsin Infrastructure Investment Now, Inc. (WIIN)

Wisconsin Infrastructure Investment Now, Inc. (WIIN) is a nonprofit organization, and its mission is to educate the public, elected officials and regulators on the societal and economic benefits of the responsible investment in, and expansion of, transportation facilities, renewable and traditional energy projects, mining and other infrastructure projects.

