Affordable housing model PERIS Hills opens, supports youth aging out of foster care

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PERIS Hill, a new intentional affordable housing community in Lowry Hill, celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov 16th. The first of its kind, PERIS Hill offers an innovative, affordable housing model that includes and supports young people who are aging out of foster care.

The PERIS Hill building includes 45 units – 30 for adults and 15 for young people aging out of foster care in Hennepin County. PERIS Hill is unique in its mixed-housing model with onsite supportive services for young people, provided by The Link, in a beautiful onsite space designed with youth input. Market competitive amenities available to all tenants include in-house washer and dryer, fitness center, bike lounge/repair station, community spaces and large windows in every unit. In addition, PERIS Hill's central location is close to multiple transit options, the newly redone Thomas Lowry Park, Uptown, Downtown, numerous grocery stores, restaurants and retail shops.

At every step of the way, young people were involved in PERIS Hill's creation, from the building design to branding and the onsite supportive housing programs. Artwork by Juxtaposition Arts, Dakota Hoska and local photographers are featured throughout the building. Volunteers of America are the property managers of the building. PERIS Hill utilized the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program with additional funding from the Graves Foundation, City of Minneapolis Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Hennepin County Affordable Housing Incentive Fund, Metropolitan Council Livable Communities Demonstration Act, and investment and loans from R4 Capital and Bremer Bank.

"With incubation support from the Graves Foundation, PERIS Hill was created to address the urgent need for affordable housing in our community, particularly for young people aging out of foster care," said Courtney Kiernat, the executive director of the PERIS Foundation, which managed PERIS Hill's development and will continue to oversee and champion PERIS. "Young people aging out of foster care, disproportionately black and brown youth, are at higher risk of falling into homelessness. PERIS works to prevent that and surround youth with support as they transition into adulthood. It's a first of its kind model that provides intentional affordable housing and support for youth aging out of foster care. Our partnerships were vital in making this dream a reality."

As of September 2021, Hennepin County reported 1,182 youth currently in the foster care system, with almost 30% between ages 13 and 20. The Midwest Evaluation of the Adult Function of Former Foster Youth reports 18% will be homeless at least once before age 21. With only 4.6% vacant houses and rentals according to the 2020 U.S. census data, the Twin Cities housing market is highly competitive. As foster care youth typically experience numerous traumas and setbacks, the community and shelter PERIS Hill provides can make a big difference.

"As a Guardian Ad Litem for over 25 years, I witnessed too many young people age out of foster care with limited to no support," said Denise Graves, the co-founder of the Graves Foundation. "Affordable housing was critical but not just any housing. After significant national research, it was clear that we needed to be intentional in creating affordable housing coupled with strong support services within a larger community that can provide role models and healthy connections. Seeing PERIS open after six years of hard work by so many folks, including our Youth Advisory, brings me so much hope."

PERIS Hill is located at 1930 Hennepin Avenue, was designed by Collage Architects and was built by Weis Builders. After opening to tenants, PERIS Foundation will evaluate and track the project. If successful, PERIS Hill may become a shared model. To support the project, donate to PERIS at PERISFoundation.org.

About the PERIS Foundation:

The PERIS Foundation was designed to develop and manage PERIS Hill, an affordable housing community in Minneapolis for adult renters and youth aging out of foster care. Created with youth voice and youth experience at the center, PERIS Hill supports young people aging out of foster care as they transition to adulthood. Learn more about the PERIS Foundation at PERISFoundation.org and PERIS Hill at www.PERIShousing.org.

Contact:

Carol Schuler

carol@cschuler.com

612-281-7030

View original content:

SOURCE Graves Foundation