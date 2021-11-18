Extreme Networks a Four-Time Consecutive Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has been named as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless Local Access Network (LAN) Infrastructure, published on Nov. 15, 2021, authored by Mike Toussaint, Christian Canales, and Tim Zimmerman. This is the fourth consecutive year Extreme has been positioned as a Leader in the annual research report.

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

Since the last Magic Quadrant report published in 2020, Extreme believes it has continued to strengthen its leadership position in cloud-managed networking, reporting 96 percent year on year growth in subscription bookings, making it the fastest growing company in the category. The company recently closed the acquisition of Ipanema and plans to augment the ExtremeCloud offering with SD-WAN capabilities, creating an opportunity to further grow its SaaS business.

Extreme has focused its efforts on helping customers embrace and succeed in increasingly distributed environments – which Extreme calls the Infinite Enterprise. Extreme's solutions power the Infinite Enterprise by leveraging a scalable cloud infrastructure to extend the connectivity required to power consumer-centric experiences at scale. Customers leveraging Extreme's solutions benefit from:

Streamlined management of highly distributed network environments . ExtremeCloud™ IQ is a cloud management platform that helps network administrators reduce the risk of missing potential network issues by simplifying onboarding, configuration, monitoring, managing, troubleshooting, alerting, and reporting for wired and wireless network infrastructure devices.

Proactive risk reduction and enhanced user experiences . Extreme Co-Pilot leverages AI/ML to significantly reduce the number of false alarms that can consume IT administrators' time and proactively identify risks for professionals managing highly distributed networks. It provides explainable recommendations that empower teams to optimize and troubleshoot quickly.

Reduced operating complexity and greater flexibility. Universal Platforms for Extreme's switching and wireless portfolios can run multiple Extreme operating systems and simplify ordering, licensing, and warranty processes.

Access to the fastest wireless speeds available. Extreme's AP4000 universal wireless platform was the first enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6E access point to ship to customers and is capable of operating in the new 6 GHz frequency band.

Prior to being named a Leader in this report, Extreme Networks was also recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN every year since 2018. The company received a 4.7 out of 5 rating, which is a measure of how satisfied existing customers are with a vendor's product.

Executive Perspective

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, Inc.

"Our relentless focus on innovation and customer success has enabled us to make it easier than ever for our customers to manage their complex networking deployments. Putting our customers at the center of everything we do has organically extended our leadership in the market, establishing Extreme as a leader in networking software and hardware. Being recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the fourth year in a row is a testament to both the work we've done and our vision for the future."

Additional Resources

Report Attribution

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Mike Toussaint, Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, 15 Nov. 2021

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, 12 May 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeSwitching, ExtremeWireless, ExtremeCloud, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.