IntroLend™ Continues Growing Its Footprint Across the Nation

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntroLend , the first agent-owned digital mortgage platform, continues its early-stage success as more leading real estate brokerages implement this transformative model and technology. By embedding an IntroLend Chapter inside their real estate office, agents can provide clients with one-stop shopping for a home and mortgage, delivering competitive bids from an extensive network of wholesale and retail lenders.

One fast-growing new Chapter -- IntroLend Arizona -- is headquartered in Scottsdale and overseen by Keller Williams Arizona Operating Principal, Kristan Cole. This Chapter serves four Keller Williams offices owned by Cole, from Tucson to Scottsdale/Phoenix to Prescott, with a combined agent force of 1,003.

"We formed an IntroLend Chapter because we saw it as a massive win-win. It gives our agents more opportunity by providing a structure where profits are given not only to the broker-owner but also to the Chapter's agent-owners. At the same time, it offers more transparency and choice -- and that's a beautiful thing," said Cole. "Our clients love that they can choose between multiple loan programs while our agents love that they get to choose between multiple wholesale and retail lenders. It all comes down to the ability to offer options and choice, and with IntroLend, we can do just that."

Since its inception, just two years ago, IntroLend has hand-picked launch partners from the top-producing offices of leading realty brands. These include Keller Williams, ReMAX and Better Homes & Gardens brokerages from the Carolinas to the Southwest to the Pacific Coast.

With a single smartphone tap, agents can launch their client's ideal mortgage journey. This "FastTrack" text links borrowers to a sleek digital loan application while introducing a dedicated Finance Manager, who provides white-glove service...from lightning-fast pre-approval to loan closing. Put simply, the IntroLend platform represents the ultimate hybrid of technology, service, and lender competition. This helps ensure that borrowers get the best loan rate and terms, with the least possible friction.

"We are thrilled to have successfully launched this Chapter with Kristan and her incredible team, as we grow our presence in the southwest," said Marc Diana, CEO of Avenu Technologies, Inc. "IntroLend Arizona is empowering their agents to provide the ultimate customer-centric mortgage experience."

IntroLend will continue expanding its presence nationwide with multiple new Chapter launches over the next two quarters. To learn more about IntroLend's model and benefits, contact Howard Kaplan, EVP Business Development, 385.888.7555 or howard.kaplan@avenutech.com .

