Braze Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRZE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,800,000 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 800,000 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $65.00 per share. The offering consisted of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock issued and sold by Braze, and 1,300,000 shares of Class A common stock sold by the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. Braze did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. Braze's Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BRZE."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Barclays acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Raymond James and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on Nov. 16, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

