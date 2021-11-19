InsiteOne LLC launches new platform and partnerships

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsiteOne LLC, the industry's pioneering leader in healthcare data archiving and management solutions, today announced the General Availability of their latest platform release (V11) after a successful pilot at Doylestown Health, Doylestown, PA. The new platform represents a major technological step forward and supports the integration of EI, AI, and ML tools into clinical workflow and provides healthcare institutions with automation tools designed to put their enterprise VNA imaging data to work.

InsiteOne announces the release of their latest platform for Enterprise Imaging and three new strategic partnerships.

In conjunction with the new platform release, InsiteOne LLC has formed three new strategic partnerships with DICOM Director, Altamont Software, and NTT DATA to further advance their Enterprise Imaging Services offerings.

DICOM Director, based in New Haven, CT, provides an image sharing service that allows customers to transmit studies to another radiology center, share scans with a colleague, or transfer a patient's care to another physician. The technology is incorporated into the InsiteOne platform and is accessible from the platform's portal

Altamont Software, based in Pleasanton, CA, provides a next-generation, zero-footprint platform with tools to tackle enterprise imaging connectivity challenges including Document Scanning, CD Creation, and Clinical Video Capture.

NTT DATA, based in Plano, TX, provides AdvocateAI services integrated with InsiteOne's VNA to enable research and evaluation of AI on customer's patient population and integrate the value of VNA data into AI development and Life Sciences initiatives.

InsiteOne will be demonstrating these features along with new AI/ML solutions at the upcoming RSNA show on November 28 - December 1. Come see us at the show at booth 3235.

