loanDepot Upgrades Loan Servicing Portal to Enhance Best-In-Class Customer Experience

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its customer-forward ethos and commitment to using digital tools to deliver best-in-class service, loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, recently introduced a number of new functions and features to its home loan servicing portal, enabling customers to more efficiently and easily make payments and access important information about their accounts. These user-centric updates include enhanced online payment capabilities, secure messaging and new paperless document options.

"loanDepot is committed to innovation through digital technology, it's the core belief on which the company was built – and this carries through our approach to delivering best-in-class customer service," said Dan Binowitz, executive vice president of servicing and capital markets, loanDepot. "Our customers are busy, and we know homeowners have enough on their plates. Our goal is to ensure the payment and account management process within our servicing portal is as simple, intuitive and secure as our customers demand it to be."

Key updates to loanDepot's servicing portal include:

Payments – A newly designed payment module provides a comprehensive view of payment activity and the ability to set up one-time or for our servicing retained customer's, recurring automatic payments. Responding to customer inputs, loanDepot will soon also add an option to make bi-weekly payments.

Secure Messaging - More than 61% of consumers believe that secure messaging is the easiest, most convenient way to contact the companies with which they do business 1 . loanDepot's new secure messaging feature acts as a safeguard for confidential loan details and creates a faster, more efficient mode of communication that also reduces the burden of manual processes.

Go Paperless - This eco-friendly alternative to paper billing and letters eases the transfer of information, while placing seamless and immediate access to important loan documents and correspondence at a customer's fingertips.

loanDepot is committed to delivering ease, convenience, and speed throughout its entire mortgage process. The company expects to roll out additional features to the portal in coming months.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

