Nitches Announces Business Expansion with Influencer and Celebrity Vocal Coach Nick Cooper

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc (OTC: NICH), a company specializing in manufacturing high end luxury brands for influencers and celebrities, is happy to announce that it has reached terms to launch a branded Merchandise Capsule for Celebrity Vocal coach Nick Cooper. Mr. Cooper will serve as a business development/creative advisor, leveraging his extensive reach in Music, Television and Motion Pictures…to launch new brands with emerging talent and established celebrities. Over the next few months and weeks, Nick and the company aim to enlist several celebrity influencers to evangelize our brand, to hopefully become ambassadors of our movement and mission. From being the first American to have a one-hour special on his life on China's #1 Television Network (Hunan Television); to being a co-star on E's only music show: 'Opening Act'; to mentoring the last three winners on American idol…Nick's work has spanned the globe. A true innovator and beacon of inspiration; We are proud to onboard Mr. Cooper in our effort to add value to Generation Z and the many who will elevate their brand through him. Throughout Mr. Cooper's career, he has mentored, coached and developed the likes of: Lewis Hamilton (Formula One), Beyonce, Zendaya, Katy Perry, Kesha, Halley and Chloe, Khalid, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Jon Batiste…etc. We are thrilled to have Nick head the charge in crafting opportunities to offer micro financing to create bespoke merchandise for Marketplace leaders, Celebrities and globally recognized influencers. His connections in Brazil; success in China and relationships with global brand mangers is exactly what we needed to launch with success.

About:

Nitches Inc specializes in manufacturing high end luxury brands for influencers and celebrities. Nitches is focused on sports clothing, athleisure brands, sustainable products and technology as well as business partners that are innovating outside of the box. Our business model is anchored in a long-term vision that builds on the heritage of our brands and stimulates creativity and excellence.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Nitches Inc