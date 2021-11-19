Republic Services Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Sixth Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in environmental services, was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for a sixth consecutive year. The Company also advanced in MSCI's ESG ratings to an "A," ahead of its largest industry peers. The rankings are a recognition of Republic's sustainable business practices and positive environmental, social and governance impact.

"Republic Services has worked to embed sustainability in all areas of our business, and we're honored that our commitment and progress have been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and MSCI," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We are dedicated to maintaining our inclusive culture while providing sustainable solutions that benefit our customers, communities and the environment."

Republic received DJSI's top score for environmental reporting and materiality, reflecting the Company's commitment to transparency and disclosure through voluntary frameworks including its Sustainability Report, GRI, SASB, CDP and TCFD.

In MSCI's ESG ratings, Republic was upgraded to "A," the highest rating among environmental services providers. The Company received top industry scores for corporate governance and corporate behavior, with MSCI crediting the focus on talent retention, learning and development, and inclusion and diversity.

In 2019, Republic Services unveiled an ambitious set of long-term sustainability goals, which include the environmental services industry's first SBTi-approved emissions reduction target. To learn more about Republic's 2030 sustainability goals and download the latest Sustainability Report, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability .

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit spglobal.com/spdji.

About MSCI ESG Research

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. Our research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc. For more information, visit msci.com/our-solutions/esg-investing.

