Steel Dynamics Recognized as the 2021 Steel Producer of the Year at the Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence

Steel Dynamics Recognized as the 2021 Steel Producer of the Year at the Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) announced that Steel Dynamics, Inc. was recognized as the "2021 Steel Producer of the Year" on Monday, November 8, 2021, during the Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence ceremony.

"We are honored and humbled to have received this honor," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We thank all of those that contributed to our success—our loyal customers, vendors, communities, and shareholders. My heartfelt thanks also go to our extraordinary employees for their passion, innovation, and dedication to each other and to a spirit of excellence. The entire Steel Dynamics team achieved a strong performance during the unchartered environment of 2020, and most importantly, we did it safely."

Finalists were selected by two judges from the Fastmarkets editorial team, and those entries were scored by steel industry veterans who serve as judges to select the winners.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

View original content:

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.