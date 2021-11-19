Tuniu Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"Tuniu's focus on providing high-quality products and services and a high level of customer satisfaction continues to drive results. The transaction volume of our self-operated local tour products saw double digit year-on-year growth for the quarter even as the recovery of the overall tourism industry experienced setbacks. Looking ahead, we will work to further improve customer experience in order to differentiate ourselves in China's travel industry." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Reflecting our disciplined approach, Tuniu's operating expenses decreased year-on-year for the third consecutive quarter. We will continue to apply our existing cost control measures to further improve operational efficiency."
Third Quarter 2021 Results
Net revenues were RMB114.6 million (US$17.8 million[1]) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.2% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB90.7 million (US$14.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.0% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in revenues from self-operated products.
- Other revenues were RMB23.9 million (US$3.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 35.6% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in commissions received from other travel-related products impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
Cost of revenues was RMB74.9 million (US$11.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.1% from the corresponding period in 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 65.3% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 47.3% in the corresponding period in 2020.
Gross profit was RMB39.7 million (US$6.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 38.9% from the corresponding period in 2020.
Operating expenses were RMB96.4 million (US$15.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 24.6% from the corresponding period in 2020. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB5.5 million (US$0.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB90.9 million (US$14.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 23.1%.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB15.6 million (US$2.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.7%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.0 million (US$0.2 million), were RMB14.6 million (US$2.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.2% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in amortization of intangible assets.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB41.7 million (US$6.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.4%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million), were RMB40.3 million (US$6.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.7% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB41.2 million (US$6.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 40.9%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB3.1 million (US$0.5 million), were RMB38.1 million (US$5.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 43.5% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB56.6 million (US$8.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a loss from operations of RMB62.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB50.9 million (US$7.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021.
Net loss was RMB36.6 million (US$5.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of RMB62.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB30.9 million (US$4.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB35.1 million (US$5.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB56.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB29.4 million (US$4.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.0 billion (US$157.9 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects to generate RMB53.4 million to RMB65.3 million of net revenues, which represents 45% to 55% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, other operating income, total operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS-basic and diluted, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.
(Financial Tables Follow)
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
213,538
356,776
55,371
Restricted cash
50,566
26,246
4,073
Short-term investments
1,353,670
634,652
98,496
Accounts receivable, net
264,134
227,422
35,295
Amounts due from related parties
23,913
22,892
3,553
Prepayments and other current assets
378,704
417,166
64,743
Total current assets
2,284,525
1,685,154
261,531
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
266,866
202,727
31,463
Property and equipment, net
111,697
105,841
16,426
Intangible assets, net
71,362
59,080
9,169
Land use right, net
96,713
95,167
14,770
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
42,293
58,585
9,092
Goodwill
232,007
232,007
36,007
Other non-current assets
91,180
95,969
14,894
Total non-current assets
912,118
849,376
131,821
Total assets
3,196,643
2,534,530
393,352
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
60,679
10,604
1,646
Accounts and notes payable
705,838
530,032
82,260
Amounts due to related parties
21,034
5,034
781
Salary and welfare payable
47,487
41,415
6,428
Taxes payable
6,004
3,945
612
Advances from customers
208,762
181,961
28,240
Operating lease liabilities, current
18,264
18,176
2,821
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
676,501
373,052
57,895
Total current liabilities
1,744,569
1,164,219
180,683
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
34,367
45,157
7,008
Deferred tax liabilities
14,861
13,032
2,023
Long-term borrowings
22,577
15,664
2,431
Other non-current liabilities
3,054
3,054
474
Total non-current liabilities
74,859
76,907
11,936
Total liabilities
1,819,428
1,241,126
192,619
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
27,200
27,200
4,221
Equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
39
Less: Treasury stock
(302,916)
(295,307)
(45,831)
Additional paid-in capital
9,125,689
9,126,145
1,416,355
Accumulated other comprehensive income
275,012
275,955
42,828
Accumulated deficit
(7,713,355)
(7,800,983)
(1,210,694)
Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity
1,384,679
1,306,059
202,697
Noncontrolling interests
(34,664)
(39,855)
(6,185)
Total equity
1,350,015
1,266,204
196,512
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
3,196,643
2,534,530
393,352
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
86,413
126,502
90,709
14,078
Others
37,132
34,459
23,915
3,712
Net revenues
123,545
160,961
114,624
17,790
Cost of revenues
(58,472)
(91,975)
(74,884)
(11,622)
Gross profit
65,073
68,986
39,740
6,168
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(16,008)
(13,757)
(15,580)
(2,418)
Sales and marketing
(49,869)
(44,795)
(41,668)
(6,467)
General and administrative
(69,769)
(41,541)
(41,224)
(6,398)
Other operating income
7,803
4,950
2,106
327
Total operating expenses
(127,843)
(95,143)
(96,366)
(14,956)
Loss from operations
(62,770)
(26,157)
(56,626)
(8,788)
Other (expenses)/income
Interest and investment income
(7,389)
9,095
19,492
3,025
Interest expense
(6,483)
(1,944)
(1,097)
(170)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
12,779
4,289
(463)
(72)
Other income, net
1,056
664
686
106
Loss before income tax expense
(62,807)
(14,053)
(38,008)
(5,899)
Income tax benefit
1,037
134
568
88
Equity in income of affiliates
(286)
(95)
861
134
Net loss
(62,056)
(14,014)
(36,579)
(5,677)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5,152)
(949)
(1,497)
(232)
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(56,904)
(13,065)
(35,082)
(5,445)
Reversal of redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(56,904)
(13,065)
(35,082)
(5,445)
Net loss
(62,056)
(14,014)
(36,579)
(5,677)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(11,993)
(4,389)
1,685
262
Comprehensive loss
(74,049)
(18,403)
(34,894)
(5,415)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -
(0.15)
(0.04)
(0.09)
(0.01)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(0.45)
(0.12)
(0.27)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
370,298,762
370,929,055
370,956,994
370,956,994
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
97
44
214
33
Research and product development
287
76
359
56
Sales and marketing
132
61
332
52
General and administrative
1,626
2,928
2,475
384
Total
2,142
3,109
3,380
525
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(74,884)
214
-
(74,670)
Research and product development
(15,580)
359
616
(14,605)
Sales and marketing
(41,668)
332
1,065
(40,271)
General and administrative
(41,224)
2,475
652
(38,097)
Other operating income
2,106
-
-
2,106
Total operating expenses
(96,366)
3,166
2,333
(90,867)
Loss from operations
(56,626)
3,380
2,333
(50,913)
Net loss
(36,579)
3,380
2,333
(30,866)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(35,082)
3,380
2,333
(29,369)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.09)
(0.08)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(0.27)
(0.24)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,956,994
370,956,994
Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(91,975)
44
-
(91,931)
Research and product development
(13,757)
76
782
(12,899)
Sales and marketing
(44,795)
61
1,065
(43,669)
General and administrative
(41,541)
2,928
681
(37,932)
Other operating income
4,950
-
-
4,950
Total operating expenses
(95,143)
3,065
2,528
(89,550)
Loss from operations
(26,157)
3,109
2,528
(20,520)
Net loss
(14,014)
3,109
2,528
(8,377)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(13,065)
3,109
2,528
(7,428)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.04)
(0.02)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(0.12)
(0.06)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,929,055
370,929,055
Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(58,472)
97
-
(58,375)
Research and product development
(16,008)
287
782
(14,939)
Sales and marketing
(49,869)
132
6,105
(43,632)
General and administrative
(69,769)
1,626
709
(67,434)
Other operating income
7,803
-
-
7,803
Total operating expenses
(127,843)
2,045
7,596
(118,202)
Loss from operations
(62,770)
2,142
7,596
(53,032)
Net loss
(62,056)
2,142
7,596
(52,318)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(56,904)
2,142
7,596
(47,166)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.15)
(0.13)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(0.45)
(0.39)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,298,762
370,298,762
*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the
