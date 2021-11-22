Cibadol Heralds in the Holiday Season with Big Discounts on all its CBD Products Cibadol's affordable CBD products will become even more affordable on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holiday Season is a time of buying meaningful gifts for friends and family. With that sentiment in mind Cibadol (CY-buh-dol), one of the most potent, cost-efficient and highest-quality brands of CBD products available, is offering its customers impressive savings during several of the busiest shopping days of the season.

Cibadol logo

The first 50 customers buying Cibadol products on Black Friday, November 26 will receive a 75% discount on all their purchases; (Use promo code: First50). Once that number is reached, the next 300 visitors will receive a 50% discount (Use promo code: Next300) – followed by 35% off for the rest of Black Friday, as well as the following Saturday and Sunday (Use promo code: BF35OFF). But the deals don't end there. On Cyber Monday, November 29, the first 100 Aspi customers will receive a 45% discount; with a 35% discount for the rest of the day.

"People have been trusting our hemp-based CBD products since 2015," said Andy Rodosevich, CEO of Hemp Depot, the parent company of Cibadol. "Our customers tell us they appreciate our line of products, from our pioneering drink tablets to our roll-on muscle gel, our THC-free salve and our gummy bears. We want to show our appreciation too, by assisting them with additional discounts on our already-affordable CBD products."

Cibadol also prides itself on setting the industry standard with its hemp-derived CBD products. The company breeds its own hemp seeds and cultivates them at its Colorado operation – where that hemp is also extracted and manufactured on-site, under strict quality-control standards.

The Cibadol line of products is available online in all 50 states. Read more about Cibadol at https://www.cibadol.com

About Hemp Depot - At Hemp Depot, Pure Starts Here™. Hemp Depot is one of the largest providers of the highest-quality hemp CBD oil products, seed and clones in the U.S., proven with third-party testing. Because of Hemp Depot's commitment to purity and strength, our consumer and wholesale customers receive the best full-spectrum and 100% THC-free CBD products on the market, all grown, formulated and processed entirely in our facilities in Colorado.

Hemp Depot is one of the nation's largest and most trusted hemp brands specializing in seed genetics, planting, harvesting, formulating, wholesaling, and retailing cannabis for CBD under a variety of best-selling labels, as well as white labels for humans and pets. For more information visit https://hempdepotco.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hemp Depot