Moxtra OneStop Client Hub Named Winner of the 2021 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Recognize Moxtra's OneStop Client Hub as the Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxtra , a platform powering OneStop Client Hubs for client interaction management, is a proud winner of the 2021 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards for the category of Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the world's best legal tech companies, products and services, and awards those who provide innovative breakthrough solutions to the industry.

"We are proud of the success that the Moxtra team has achieved in supporting the legal industry as they adapt to the needs of today's digital-first client," said Leena Iyar, chief brand officer for Moxtra. "By providing law firms with a convenient digital solution, they can streamline their case management to deliver a high-value experience and meet evolving expectations. This award is validation of the value we are creating for our clients within the legal space."

Acting as a fluid extension of a firm's existing website, web or mobile app, or as a standalone web and mobile app, Moxtra's OneStop Client Hub gives law firms the tools to reach in to clients and support them through every stage of their business journey.

Moxtra's solution includes a secure, interactive Client Hub which enables clients to effectively communicate with their legal teams and a Business Management Hub for lawyers to holistically manage their clients. Through the Hub, lawyers can streamline the delivery and management of high-value client engagement through automated workflows for case management, legal consultations, contract negotiations, due diligence and more .

Moxtra's OneStop Client Interaction Hub has been built over several years in partnership with some of the world's leading banks - addressing the rigorous security and compliance needs of regulated industries. Moxtra has powered hubs for small firms, solo practitioners and large multi-department firms such as Wade Law, Omnia Law, Masferrer Associates, Claire Piro Attorney & Mediation, and more. To learn more about how Moxtra is helping support businesses with OneStop Client Interaction Hubs, visit https://moxtra.com/ .

Moxtra helps businesses deliver client experiences for the digital age.The solution's design point couples one-stop, client interaction workflows with the security and management requirements of organizations in today's world. Moxtra provides a powerful OneStop Client Interaction Hub solution for organizations that are looking to modernize their client engagement business processes.

With deep roots in business collaboration, Moxtra was co-founded in 2012 by Subrah Iyar, WebEx founder and former CEO, and Stanley Huang, former WebEx Senior Director of Engineering. Moxtra is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Shanghai, and Singapore. To learn more about enabling a OneStop Client Interaction Hub for your business, visit moxtra.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram

