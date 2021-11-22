Vexus Fiber™ Announces New Build Plans in Nacogdoches

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Texas and Louisiana, announced plans to build in Nacogdoches and surrounding areas. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 15,000 residences and businesses to symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.

"We are excited to continue our network expansion in Texas with our new 100% fiber optic network plans in Nacogdoches," said Jim Gleason, CEO. "Vexus' fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for internet and entertainment. This expansion brings reliable internet to families and businesses in the area, allowing them access to our future-proof fiber technology."

Vexus Fiber plans to begin construction in the spring, with availability to some neighborhoods and businesses before the end of 2022. Full completion of the network, throughout most of Nacogdoches, will take approximately 18 months.

Vexus understands customers need internet that can keep up with their everyday lives. This new 100% fiber optic network can increase employment opportunities, make the area more attractive to businesses, and increase overall property values. From work to play, Vexus is there to back Nacogdoches businesses and homes.

"With the average amount of devices in homes continuing to rise, it is important that we supply our residents with the speeds that fit their family's needs," said Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize. "We believe fiber optic broadband connections are critical to a modern city's infrastructure. We are excited to work with Vexus Fiber to begin the process of making Nacogdoches a thriving Gigacity."

This network extension is part of an ongoing construction plan financed by existing investors, Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital, who have agreed to invest additional equity toward the expansion in Nacogdoches.

"The opportunity to grow with Vexus and new communities in Texas is very rewarding. We are extremely pleased with the progress the team at Vexus Fiber is delivering by building a quality fiber network at a fast pace to residents and businesses that need this network of the future," added Art Roselle of Pamlico Capital.

Fiber internet service is more reliable because it has a higher data capacity and bandwidth, is less susceptible to outside interference and has a much lower latency than a traditional copper connection. Vexus Fiber service will deliver up to 10 Gig internet speeds along with all-digital TV and phone service for residential customers. Business customers will have access to data connections scalable up to 10 Gigs, TeleCloud-hosted voice solutions as well as TV channel packages tailored for all business types.

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington and Mandeville in Louisiana. The company is also building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler and San Angelo, Texas. They are also expanding in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Vexus is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to receive updates on construction. Typically, residents will receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to construction. Those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team can visit vexusfiber.com/jobs .

About Vexus Fiber™

Vexus Fiber is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud services and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.

