Announcing Next Generation Scanning XPS Microprobe - VersaProbe 4 - from Physical Electronics

NEW PHI's VersaProbe 4 is a highly versatile, multi-technique instrument with PHI’s patented, monochromatic, micro-focused, scanning X-ray source. The instrument offers true SEM-like ease of operation with superior micro area spectroscopy and excellent large area capabilities. The fully integrated multi-technique platform of the PHI VersaProbe 4 offers an array of optional excitation sources, sputter ion sources, and sample treatment and transfer capabilities.

One factor in the decision to purchase another PHI instrument is the ease of use of the VersaProbe design and software.

The new PHI VersaProbe 4 has improved spectroscopic performance, new large area imaging and mapping capabilities, and environmentally friendly modern configuration with efficient power consumption, faster pump-down, and ergonomic design.

The fully integrated multi-technique platform of the PHI VersaProbe 4 offers an array of optional excitation sources, sputter ion sources, and sample treatment and transfer capabilities. These features are essential in studying today's advanced materials and supporting material characterization and problem-solving needs.

PHI VersaProbe 4 delivers several features that researchers need for quality surface analysis, including:

High sensitivity in small and large area analysis using micro-focused, scanning X-ray source

Intuitive sample navigation and confident analysis area identification

NEW X-ray induced Secondary Electron Imaging (SXI) for large-area navigation and large area chemical mapping

High-Performance depth profiling with multiple ion gun options for a variety of organic, inorganic, and mixed materials

Suite of specialized solutions for in situ characterization of advanced materials

Unique full electronic band structure characterization of organic and inorganic materials.

Advanced software for thin-film structure analysis

Highly configurable queuing system for automated unattended analysis and maximum efficiency

Fully remote operation and advanced remote diagnostics

Efficient power consumption, faster pump-down and ergonomic design

