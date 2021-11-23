BIOLASE To Present At The Benchmark Company Discovery One-On-One Virtual Investor Conference On December 2, 2021

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Event: Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Available for One-on-One Meetings

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information, please contact the Benchmark Company conference coordinators at events@benchmarkcompany.com or BIOLASE's investor relations firm, EVC Group, LLC.

About The Benchmark Company Discovery Conference

The Annual Benchmark Company Discovery Conference is hosted by The Benchmark Company, a boutique investment banking firm headquartered in New York, with regional offices across the country. Benchmark provides Research, Sales, Trading, and Investment Banking services to public and private companies, institutional and high net worth investors, and family offices. The conference is regularly attended by more than 150 institutional investors and will feature approximately 50 presenting companies.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

