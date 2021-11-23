Viking Pest Control Organizes Food Drive to Help Families at Thanksgiving

Charitable effort results in donations of turkeys, vegetables, and other groceries for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Viking's ongoing community involvement, Viking Pest Control recently launched a food drive to collect grocery donations for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), ensuring local families in need will be able to put food on the table in time for Thanksgiving.

CFBNJ acts as a distribution center, providing food to a number of pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters across the state. The food bank helps to fight poverty and hunger, not only by providing food, but also by helping families in need find long-term solutions for their problems; it also focuses on eliminating food waste efficiently. These are some of the factors that influenced Viking Pest Control's choice when looking for a deserving cause to help this holiday season.

Last week, Viking Pest staff members delivered four vehicles filled with 35 15-lb turkeys, together with canned food, potatoes, stuffing, gravy mixes, macaroni and cheese, rice, and other dry goods, to the CFBNJ in Hillside, NJ.

"After the food was weighed on arrival at CFBNJ, we are delighted to report that Viking Pest Control had donated 1500 lbs of canned goods and 525 lbs of frozen turkeys," says Pest Management Professional, Eric Gunner. "As one of the staff members involved in this endeavor, it was gratifying to witness so many of our Viking family members pitching in; they made this donation possible and we are extremely grateful for the generosity of all who contributed."

Viking Pest Control has a proud history of giving back to the communities they service and is delighted to have been able to organize this food drive and ensure families are able to enjoy satisfying and nutritious meals this Thanksgiving.

