The 7-year-old's Invention Will Be Launched at the American International Toy Fair in New York City and Sold Around the World

Fat Brain Toys Announces the Winner of Their 2021 Kidventor Challenge, Celebrates the Commercial Success of Past Winners The 7-year-old's Invention Will Be Launched at the American International Toy Fair in New York City and Sold Around the World

ELKHORN, Neb., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toys, a family-operated toy-maker based in Elkhorn, Nebraska, has announced the winner of their Kidventor Challenge for 2021. The Kidventor Challenge invited children ages six to thirteen to submit toy or game ideas for the chance to have their concept manufactured and sold around the world.

Fat Brain Toys - Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fat Brain Toys)

Unlike other contests, winning the Kidventor Challenge doesn't end with the award. For past winners, it has brought continued commercial success AND monetary benefit. Since its launch in 2018, 2017 winner Alexander Xiong's Door Pong has sold over 100,000 units and has even been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 2018 winner Emma Turner's Buggy Light has seen promising results and has already sold out for the 2021 holiday season. Plus, Fat Brain Toys is looking forward to the upcoming launch of the game Sew Fast invented by 2020 winner Tristan Donaldson, who was also recently named the TAGIE Young Innovator of the Year.

The winner of this year's Kidventor Challenge is 7-year-old Anika for her invention of Octo-buddy. Octo-buddy is a toy octopus that attaches to a highchair or stroller and holds bottles and toys with its eight tentacles, so parents don't have to keep picking things up off the ground.

"Contests are nice, but what we try to reinforce with Kidventor is that good ideas can turn into amazing realities," explained Mark Carson, the Co-Founder of Fat Brain Toys. "Seeing several 'Kidventions' turn into commercial success has been one of the true joys of my career."

As the grand prize winner, Anika will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a license agreement that offers ongoing royalties, $500 in toys from Fat Brain Toys, as well as round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for two to attend the 2022 American International Toy Fair in New York City where her invention will be showcased before thousands of buyers from around the world.

This year's panel of judges included Co-Host of NPR's Wow In The World Podcast Mindy Thomas, President of the Parents' Choice Foundation Claire Green, and Fat Brain Toys Co-Founders Karen Carson and Mark Carson. Each has a unique and seasoned understanding of what makes a great toy and what will be most enjoyable and beneficial for kids.

2021 marks the fifth consecutive Kidventor Challenge, an ongoing tradition that Fat Brain Toys is thrilled to continue for many years to come. For young inventors who have a toy or game idea they think could win, entries will be open again in the spring of 2022.

About Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-operated business based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

CONTACT: Danielle Parde, danielle@fatbraintoys.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fat Brain Toys