Inpixon Recognized as an IDC Innovator for Location & Geospatial Intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Location and Geospatial Intelligence 2021 report.

"The availability and applicability of location and geospatial intelligence are booming right now," says Lynne Schneider, research director, Location and Geospatial Intelligence at IDC. "This is not an entirely new market, but the interest in this area had been largely concentrated with GIS professionals. As the use of location-enabled data moves more mainstream, we see a rapid increase in the need for location and geospatial data, mapping and navigation, location-enabled developer platforms, and location analytics and visualization. There are really exciting developments in this space."

Inpixon was recognized as an IDC Innovator for its comprehensive Indoor Intelligence platform. The report notes Inpixon's full-stack Indoor Intelligence offering which includes sensors, tags, maps, apps, AI, analytics and more. The IDC Innovator report also highlights Inpixon's ability to address multiple use cases that expand beyond the traditional workplace environment into settings that include augmented reality, industrial worker safety, asset tracking, and more. The IDC Innovator report identified Inpixon's key differentiator as the overall maturity of the platform which allows a single solution to extend to multiple user scenarios across numerous industries.

"We are pleased to be recognized as an IDC Innovator in the inaugural location and geospatial report," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "This acknowledgement is further evidence of our commitment to innovation that leverages location technology to build smarter, safer and more secure environments. We are proud to provide our global customers solutions that transform data into actionable intelligence."

For a limited time, the IDC Innovators: Location and Geospatial Intelligence 2021 (Doc # US48224121, Sept. 2021) report excerpt can be downloaded compliments of Inpixon at https://www.inpixon.com/inpixon-idc-innovators-location-and-geospatial-intelligence.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100M in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

