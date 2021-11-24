IsoPlexis to Participate in the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis Corporation (Nasdaq: ISO), the leader in functional single-cell proteomics, today announced the company will be participating virtually in the upcoming Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference.

IsoPlexis' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1 at 6:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.isoplexis.com.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is leading a new era of functional proteomics. By identifying our most proteomically active single cells (or "superhero cells") for the first time, IsoPlexis enables researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and at the majority of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Investor Contact

investors@isoplexis.com

Press Contact

press@isoplexis.com

