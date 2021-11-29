With a commitment to nourish and inspire its team members, guests, and communities, Noodles & Company is donating $1 from every Noodles Rewards digital order placed on National Day of Giving to its namesake foundation

Noodles & Company Celebrates National Day of Giving by Supporting Its Team Members First With a commitment to nourish and inspire its team members, guests, and communities, Noodles & Company is donating $1 from every Noodles Rewards digital order placed on National Day of Giving to its namesake foundation

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company , (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, is paying it forward in a big way this National Day of Giving by investing in its team members.

This year on Tuesday, November 30, Noodles & Company will donate $1 from every order placed by a Noodles Rewards member via the Noodles Rewards App or Noodles.com to the Noodles Foundation. In return, as a small gesture of thanks from Noodles, members will receive a free regular fountain drink reward to use on their next visit (valid for 14 days from issuance).

This year on Tuesday, November 30, Noodles & Company will donate $1 from every order placed by a Noodles Rewards member via the Noodles Rewards App or Noodles.com to the Noodles Foundation. In return, as a small gesture of thanks from Noodles, members will receive a free regular fountain drink reward to use on their next visit (valid for 14 days from issuance).

"Our team members are at the center of everything we do," said Sue Petersen, executive vice president of inclusion, diversity, and people at Noodles & Company. "That's why on National Day of Giving, we are directly uplifting our team members with this give-back initiative. One of our core values is We Care, and we are committed to supporting our team members through times of need, and with National Day of Giving, we will be able to further positively impact our team members."

Giving Back

Founded in 2014, the Noodles & Company Foundation's mission is to be there for its team members in sudden times of crisis. Since its inception, the Noodles & Company Foundation has provided nearly $350,000 to over 900 team members in need. The Foundation is primarily funded by team member donations to help support their fellow Noodlers. As an extension of the Noodles & Company Foundation, the Noodles Scholarship Fund has provided more than $450,000 in education scholarships to 150 team members and their families to further their educational goals.

Funds from the National Day of Giving campaign will be directly reinvested back into the Foundation and Scholarship Fund to further this mission and create a meaningful impact for Noodles & Company team members.

Noodles' mission to nourish and inspire every team member, guest, and community it serves has never been more important. With industry-leading team member benefits, Noodles & Company recognizes that its more than 8,000 dedicated team members have been the driving force behind what has allowed the brand to continue serving its loyal fans throughout the pandemic. Noodles' team members have been on the front lines, with a smile on behind their mask, ready to provide great service, and above all, a comforting bowl of Noodles to all guests.

For more information about National Day of Giving or on how Noodles invests in its team members and communities, please visit Noodles.com/about-noodles/giving-back/ .

Join Noodles Rewards

To join Noodles Rewards, visit Noodles.com/rewards or download the Noodles Rewards app. New members who make a purchase after sign-up will receive a free small entrée to use on their next purchase.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and was recognized as one of The Best Employers for Women by Forbes in 2021. The Company has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams as well as Out & Equal to support a more inclusive work environment. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle Moore

press@noodles.com

Noodles & Company (PRNewsfoto/Noodles & Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noodles & Company