proteanTecs to Present Electronics Health Monitoring at DAC and SEMICON West 2021

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of deep data solutions for electronics' health and performance monitoring, will be presenting at the 2021 Design Automation Conference (DAC) to be held from Dec. 5-9 at the Moscone West in San Francisco.

proteanTecs to present Electronics Health Monitoring at DAC 2021

proteanTecs experts will be available at Booth #1554 on Level 1 to showcase the company's latest product releases and discuss how predictive lifecycle monitoring, based on Universal Chip Telemetry, can address the performance, quality and reliability needs of manufacturers and service providers alike. Visitors can book a meeting here.

As a DAC Poster Gladiator, the company will be discussing how to bring advanced SoCs to market with greater efficiency and confidence in a presentation titled: Optimizing New Product Introduction with deep data during bring up, characterization and qualification, on Dec. 7th at 4:40pm at the 2nd Floor DAC Pavilion.

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is the premier event devoted to the design of electronic chips and systems. DAC focuses on the latest methodologies and technology innovations in electronic design, geared at advancing solutions to meet the growing demands of autonomous and embedded systems, as well as AI and cloud applications. Addressing these needs - proteanTecs has introduced advanced analytics, applied to telemetry data from on-chip monitors, to provide visibility of every design at every stage.

Co-located with DAC, this year's SEMICON West will also be held at the Moscone West convention center from Dec. 7-9. proteanTecs will present at the Test Vision symposium, a premier workshop for semiconductor and system test experts, aimed at discussing coming trends, innovations, and requirements for the future of test. The presentation titled: Breaking silos by rethinking the relationship between Data, Design and Test, will be held on Dec. 9th at 3:05pm.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

