Stacy Racca Named Top 20 Dynamic Business Leaders of 2021

"AFS's most significant achievement is that its team has created a legacy company that serves to put its people first. Their leadership team takes care of the employees, and the employees take care of their customers and the suppliers. Through this approach, the customers and suppliers are a priority for their organization. 'The company three years ago was in the top 20 services companies in the Permian and Delaware basins. Due to our leadership approach, we are not in the top three and have consistently held a significant market share compared to our competitors,' adds Stacy."

Stacy's leadership approach is calculated, strategic, and inspired by Abraham Lincoln and Jack Welch. He sincerely believes in the quote stated by Welch, "You're a leader to lead, not to win a popularity contest. To retain trust, you must listen and explain your decisions clearly – but you must keep moving forward."

More importantly, Stacy has learned to master his ego and use it as a tool when needed. His emotional intelligence leadership style has allowed him the opportunity to align the talent within AFS to successfully execute on strategy, allowing the company to soar to new heights.

About Ace Fluid Solutions

Ace Fluid Solutions (AFS) is the leading premier products, stimulation chemicals, and water recycling services provider to the Permian Basin's oilfield industry. AFS prides itself on offering industry-leading ESG strategies that focus on technologies to reduce and reuse natural freshwater sources. The highly experienced and diverse team ultimately bridges the gap between the frac water source and the applied chemicals into one seamless offering. Our approach provides the best adaptive chemistry at the best price point to ensure operators can afford to continue operations, delivering unparalleled results. Being a single service provider from source water to stimulation chemicals, AFS provides better economics, better accountability, and better wells.

