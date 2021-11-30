Leading field service data platform partners with top commercial contractor for Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, and Northeastern North Carolina to maximize customer value

Warwick Mechanical Group enhances best in class service with XOi's data-powered curb-to-curb enablement solution Leading field service data platform partners with top commercial contractor for Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, and Northeastern North Carolina to maximize customer value

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , the system of record for field service data collection and indexing, announces a new partnership with Warwick Mechanical Group , a full-service contracting firm providing mechanical systems for commercial, industrial, medical and institutional facilities in southeastern and central Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

"Warwick Mechanical Group strives to be the best in class service provider by building relationships and adding value for our customers," said Ron Clark, vice president of services for Warwick Mechanical Group. "Partnering with XOi not only improves our operational processes but enhances value by increasing the trust between our technicians and our customers."

XOi's powerful curb-to-curb technician enablement solution offers Warwick Mechanical Group essential tools for maximizing customer value through industry-leading efficiency, accuracy and accountability. Incorporating XOi's data-based visual documentation platform equips Warwick to deliver the top field service technician support and optimize customer deliverables.

"With XOi, commercial contractors have an all-in-one solution for leveraging essential visual data to streamline communication and workflows," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "The unique insights and analytics available in our platform can help companies establish a market advantage by delivering elevated productivity and reducing friction."

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

For more information about Warwick Mechanical Group, visit https://warwickmechanicalgroup.com/ .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit https://xoi.io .

