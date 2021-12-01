7-Eleven and Nuro Team Up to Launch First Commercial Autonomous Delivery Service in California

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing a futuristic innovation to Mountain View, CA, customers by piloting autonomous delivery with Nuro, a robotics company transforming local commerce with autonomous vehicles. In collaboration with Nuro, 7-Eleven is launching the first autonomous commercial delivery in the state of California, enabling its customers in the service area to order through the 7NOW® delivery app to have their products delivered via bot.

"7-Eleven has owned and defined convenience since 1927," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven Chief Digital Officer. "Our first foray into autonomous delivery was in 2016 when 7-Eleven became the first retailer in the U.S. to make a drone delivery to a customer's house. Since then, we haven't stopped looking for ways to redefine convenience for our customers inside and outside the four walls of our stores. Fast forward to 2021, and we are pushing the boundaries of innovation even further to provide customers with the first commercial autonomous delivery service in California. I can't wait to see where we go from here."

Here's how it works:

Get Started : Download the 7NOW delivery app through : Download the 7NOW delivery app through Google Play , the Apple App Store or visit 7NOW.com

Order : Browse the app to purchase favorites like pizza, chips, beverages, household items and more. Add items to your shopping cart, begin the checkout process, and choose autonomous delivery. Autonomous vehicle deliveries are available daily from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT at no additional charge for customers in Mountain View, CA.

Enjoy: The 7NOW delivery app will send updates as the order is processed, and orders will arrive in approximately 30 minutes. Simply meet the autonomous vehicle outside, grab your items from the back of the vehicle and enjoy.

Nuro will begin this delivery service with its autonomous Priuses and later introduce R2 bots, the company's autonomous robots that are custom-built to transport products and goods without any occupants in the vehicle. Nuro became the first autonomous vehicle company to receive a deployment permit from the California DMV in December, 2020, enabling the launch of this inaugural commercial delivery service in the state in collaboration with 7-Eleven.

"Residents in the state of California – a major hub of innovation – have never been able to experience the commercial delivery of goods by an autonomous vehicle. Nuro is teaming up with 7-Eleven to change that," said Jiajun Zhu, Nuro CEO and Co-Founder. "We've always wanted to bring Nuro's autonomous delivery to our local community and to our neighbors. We couldn't be more excited to do this with an iconic neighborhood store like 7-Eleven in our hometown, Mountain View."

Introduced in late 2017, 7NOW® Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes. The 7NOW app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com.

*Age-restricted items (alcohol, tobacco products, lottery tickets) are not available in autonomous delivery orders.

*All of Nuro's Priuses will include an autonomous vehicle operator in the driver seat to monitor the technology and ensure an optimal delivery experience as the service is introduced in the Mountain View area.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app available throughout the US, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

About Nuro

Nuro exists to better everyday life through robotics. The company's custom electric autonomous vehicles are designed to bring the things you need—from produce to prescriptions—right to your home. Nuro's autonomous delivery can give you valuable time back and more freedom to do what you love. This convenient, eco-friendly, safe alternative to driving can make streets safer and cities more livable. Nuro has brought autonomous delivery to local communities in Texas, Arizona, and California—for less driving and more thriving.

