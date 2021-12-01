Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release provides shareholders of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RNP) (the "Fund") with information regarding the sources of the distribution to be paid on November 30, 2021 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.
|
DISTRIBUTION ESTIMATES
|
November 2021
|
YEAR-TO-DATE (YTD)
November 30, 2021 *
|
Source
|
Per Share Amount
|
% of Current Distribution
|
Per Share Amount
|
% of 2021 Distributions
|
Net Investment Income
|
$0.1240
|
100.00%
|
$0.3764
|
27.60%
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.9876
|
72.40%
|
Return of Capital (or other Capital Source)
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
$0.0000
|
0.00%
|
Total Current Distribution
|
$0.1240
|
100.00%
|
$1.3640
|
100.00%
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates, are likely to change over time, and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The amounts and sources of distributions year-to-date may be subject to additional adjustments.
* THE FUND WILL SEND YOU A FORM 1099-DIV FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR THAT WILL TELL YOU HOW TO REPORT THESE DISTRIBUTIONS FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES
Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:
|
Year-to-date January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021
|
Year-to-date Cumulative Total Return1
|
23.86%
|
Cumulative Distribution Rate2
|
4.89%
|
|
Five-year period ending October 31, 2021
|
Average Annual Total Return3
|
12.62%
|
Current Annualized Distribution Rate4
|
5.34%
|
1.
|
Year-to-date Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over the year-to-date time period including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
|
2.
|
Cumulative Distribution Rate for the Fund's current fiscal period (January 1, 2021 through November 30, 2021) measured on the dollar value of distributions in the year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2021.
|
3.
|
Average Annual Total Return represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five-year period ending October 31, 2021. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
|
4.
|
The Current Annualized Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2021.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of the Fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.
Shareholders should not use the information provided here in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/
Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.
Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
