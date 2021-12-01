Richmond American Completes First Home in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that its first home in Idaho, the ranch-style Powell, has been completed at its Legacy community in Eagle.

The Powell is the first home Richmond American has completed in the Boise area.

Real estate agents and prospective homebuyers are invited to explore the home at a special Open House event on December 3 and 4, between 12 and 5 p.m. Visitors can learn more about the floor plans available at this community, which boasts abundant open space, lakes and other water features, a park, trails and more. Residents will also have access to three tennis courts, a 26-acre golf course and swimming facilities.

More about Legacy (RichmondAmerican.com/LegacyGO)

New homes from the mid $600s

2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 2,300 to 2,920 sq. ft.

Five versatile ranch floor plans

Prime Ada County location with easy access to quality schools

Three tennis courts, a 26-acre golf course, swimming facilities and other opportunities for recreation

Hundreds of ways to personalize flooring, fixtures and finishes

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Legacy is located at 8267 W. Corinthia Street, Eagle, ID 83616. Call 208.810.7140 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

