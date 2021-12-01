Teksan Continues Its Global Growth Spurt With Its USA Office

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teksan, founded in 1994, has been rapidly progressing in its global brand journey in the energy solutions sector. Continuous R&D and technology investments guaranteed a pivotal role in the sector. Teksan takes place among the preferred brands in the global market thanks to his engineering know-how, tailor-made solutions and after-sales services.

Teksan production's capacity currently exceeds 15.000 gen sets in its two plants that take up 60.000 square meters. Sales operations export diesel, natural gas, biogas generator sets, cogeneration and trigeneration systems (90% energy efficiency), hybrid power systems, biogas solutions, mobile lighting towers to more than 130 countries in 6 continents.

Further increasing its power in the global market through its office in the United Kingdom, Teksan aims to increase its share in the global market even more by opening Teksan USA LLC, its US office , which is the new link of its global chain, in Wood Dale, IL in the beginning of 2021.

Teksan is accessing the US market with:

Perkins engine 9kW - 1000kW UL 2200 Certified Emergency Stationary Diesel,

PSI engine 25kW - 1050kW Emergency Stationary Gaseous,

Doosan and Volvo 30kW - 620kW Tier 4 Final Engine powered Mobile Gensets,

Perkins and John Deere engine 50kW - 230kW Stationary Agriculture Gensets, Solar Light Tower,

Micro Grid Applications, Hybrid Generators, and Cogeneration/Trigeneration Systems with Special Project Solutions

Main components benefit from US and worldwide recognition and acceptance.

"Teksan also continues its endeavors at full throttle to carry out the final production in the US in order to provide its customers in the US market with the fastest support" states Anil Ustun, Regional Director for the Americas.

Products bearing Teksan signature are used in many important projects in numerous sectors like health, finance, construction and infrastructure, telecommunications, data centers, food and agriculture in many parts of the world. Ashgabat International Airport, Qarmat Ali Water Treatment Plant that meets 55 percent of the water need in Iraq's province of Basra, Zackenberg Research Institute in Greenland, Fort Resort Hotel situated at an altitude of over 7000 feet in Nepal, Raiking Hospital that is one of the largest hospitals in Thailand, and Anfield Stadium with a 54-thousand spectator capacity that is hosted by the famous English club Liverpool FC, comprise only few of them.

With the focus on developing energy-efficient products for a sustainable world, Teksan keeps adding new products to its projects developed with its worldwide powerful associates. The most powerful tidal turbine in the world was produced with a Teksan generator. Teksan keeps working fast to join renewable energy projects on a global scale, with its innovative solutions, in the forthcoming period.

