Tricoci University Of Beauty Culture Names Claire Lantz As New Peoria Campus Director Former Ulta Beauty Services District Leader brings more than two decades of culture, leadership and beauty industry expertise to school

PEORIA, Ill., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture , a leader in cosmetology, esthetics, and beauty education, today announced that it has appointed Claire Lantz as Peoria Campus Director, effective November 1, 2021. Lantz has served in leadership roles for Ulta Beauty since 2011 and will lead the effort to build a culture that aligns with the University's Mission of becoming the educator and employer of choice within the Peoria community.

"As a former Tricoci University Advisory Board Member and longtime industry professional, I'm immensely familiar with the Peoria campus and the powerful impact it has on its students, staff, and the greater Peoria community," Lantz said. "I plan to leverage my strong coaching, development and beauty industry experience to support and expand our programs at the Peoria campus."

"Claire has served in multiple leadership positions within the beauty industry and has a passion for coaching and developing her teams," said Nate Swanson, Chief Executive Officer at Tricoci University. "Her strong background and leadership presence will no doubt help drive student outcomes and build upon our legacy of producing salon-ready graduates."

While Services District Leader at Ulta Beauty, Lantz hired and led teams, coached and developed district management, and met and exceeded district sales goals in the Chicago and Central Illinois region, resulting in increased productivity and team advancement. Prior to her Service District Leader positions, she held roles as General Manager, Area Mentor, and Master Designer, Redken Certified Haircolorist at the company. A licensed cosmetologist since 2008, Lantz served as hair stylist and designer at several top independent salons before joining Ulta. She was a member of the Tricoci University Advisory Board from 2019 to November 2021.

The appointment of Lantz to Campus Director for the Peoria campus joins several recent executive team additions at Tricoci University as part of a planned expansion of its programs and other initiatives.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu.

