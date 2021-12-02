Cowbell Cyber Wins 2021 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Innovator Award for Risk Management

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), is proud to be named a 2021 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Innovator Award winner, in the Risk Management category. This is the inaugural year for the awards program designed to honor best-in-class insurance businesses and professionals worldwide who are prioritizing industry modernization.

Cowbell Cyber's mission is to make relevant, effective cyber protection accessible to organizations of every size while closing insurability gaps that take place over the lifetime of a policy. AI-based, continuous risk assessment is the heart of Cowbell's solution. While the process informs underwriting for cyber, every finding is shared with the organization applying for coverage so that they benefit from insights provided to mitigate any security weakness. The result is policies aligned with the evolving cyber exposures of the customers despite ever-evolving threats and expanded digital footprints.

"We are elated to be recognized as one of the top innovators in the insurance industry," said Jack Kudale, Founder and CEO at Cowbell Cyber. "This award further establishes our momentum as a provider of standalone cyber policies that is constantly looking for the optimal solutions for our policyholders."

Cowbell introduced additional industry-first innovations recently with a Supply Chain Cowbell Factor for the quantification of risk exposures related to the software supply chain and a connector to AWS for immediate visibility into risks related to the use of the cloud.

Winners were selected by a diverse judging panel composed of leaders from around the PropertyCasualty360 newsroom based on the following factors:

The nominee's impact on the client, company, community, and industry.

This impact should include both quantitative and qualitative results such as the number of colleagues, policyholders, or business partners affected by the nominee and a clear description of the nominee's innovative contributions.

A demonstrated ability to achieve goals and display ingenuity in terms of creative thinking and problem-solving.

A description of the nominee's dedication to furthering modernization in P&C insurance.

A personal commitment to the highest ethical standards, service, and excellence.

Honorees are showcased now online at PropertyCasualty360.com as well as in the December 2021 issue of NU Property & Casualty magazine.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber is dedicated to providing standalone, admitted individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for businesses with up to $1 Billion in revenue. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and provides SMEs with admitted cyber insurance on AM Best "A" rated paper with up to $15 Million in coverage. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

