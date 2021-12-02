TriMech Acquires InterPRO Additive Manufacturing Group

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriMech, strategic technology partner to engineers and manufacturers across North America, announced today it has acquired InterPRO Additive Manufacturing Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. TriMech is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity investor.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richmond, VA, TriMech is a leading technology and business solutions partner for designers, engineers, and manufacturers. It works with leading software and hardware partners, including Dassault Systèmes, Stratasys, and Artec, and its experts provide computer-aided design and engineering software, additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions, and associated training, consulting, implementation, and staff augmentation services for clients.

Based in Deep River, Connecticut, InterPRO provides industrial 3D printing services, urethane and silicone casting, and custom part fabrication and finishing. Their in-house additive manufacturing technologies include multi-jet fusion (MJF), fused deposition modelling (FDM), and large format stereolithography (SLA). InterPRO has one of the largest deployments in North America of the new and in-demand Stratasys Origin P3 system, which produces injection-mold quality parts and tools.

The acquisition allows TriMech to build on its professional custom 3D printing services, which include providing high-performance prototypes, tooling and manufacturing aids, end-use parts, and low-volume manufacturing runs. Adding InterPRO's diverse technology and experienced team enhances TriMech's ability to serve clients across the U.S. and Canada.

"The pace of change in additive manufacturing continues to accelerate," said Marcel Matte, TriMech's President and CEO. "Advances in plastic and metal printing, speed and workflow, and higher-volume production are changing customer requirements and expectations. This acquisition brings together more experts and a broader technology offering so we can be the best possible partner to manufacturers of all sizes."

Clients rely on InterPRO's expertise and equipment to help them advance their design ideas to usable, high-quality end products. Their team of technicians and problem solvers has a track record of meeting the complex and high-precision needs of demanding sectors, including healthcare and medical devices, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, and consumer electronics.

Founded in 1996, InterPRO is led by President Dan Straka, who will become TriMech's General Manager of Advanced Manufacturing. InterPRO's team of engineers, materials experts, and service professionals will remain in place in the Connecticut facility, and the business will be known as TriMech Advanced Manufacturing.

"For the last 25 years, InterPRO has supported clients by offering unique services and best-in-class technologies," Straka said. "As TriMech Advanced Manufacturing, we can help more clients by providing greater capacity and new capabilities. I'm excited we'll be able to solve even more of our customers problems going forward."

TriMech adds the InterPRO team and facility to its existing manufacturing services. Now, combined with the more than 40 3D printers at its existing advanced manufacturing and rapid prototyping facilities in Ontario and Connecticut, TriMech has more than 70 3D printers available for clients who need quick turnaround on quality printed parts and tools. TriMech also sells and supports Stratasys, ExOne, and Xact Metal 3D printers, along with post-processing equipment and 3D laser scanners.

"TriMech and InterPRO share a commitment to listening to what clients need and investing in people and technology that deliver high-value solutions," said Chip Hogge, TriMech's VP of Strategic Expansion. "As TriMech grows, we will continue to expand our capabilities in order to meet our clients' most stringent requirements." For more information, please visit: https://trimech.com/trimech-acquires-interpro-additive-manufacturing-group.

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including outsourced business services, health and wellness, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

