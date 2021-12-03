Art Gives Back Big to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Basel

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off Art Week, M2B Growth Enterprises & Integrum Worldwide gave back big, raising over $200,000 to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Chalk Experiences produced the uber chic event featuring NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) and physical art in partnership with Cube Art Fair to create an exclusive invite-only cocktail party and silent auction.

Photo Credit: @byveronicaphotography

A sophisticated crowd of celebrities, investors, art collectors and philanthropists imbibed to tunes spun by DJ Michelle Pooch with hors d'oeuvres and cocktails provided by Clase Azul on the rooftop at The Gale Hotel in Miami Beach. The Cube Art Fair team curated an incredible selection of physical and NFT artwork on the bidding block including Dream Machine - Cobalt Blue - Wall Sculpture from famed artist Rubem Robierb as well as some unforgettable experience packages.

Art met tech as NFT art pieces up for sale were displayed on a giant screen for all to see and purchase. Artists included Alexa Rose, Brett Ashby, Art by Fez, Carolyn Joe and Cassandra Blackmore. Cube Art Fair has been at the forefront of NFT art, embracing the category and innovating the space by making both physical and NFT art saleable through the simple scan of a QR code.

"I am extremely proud that we exceeded our fundraising goal of $200,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A huge thank you goes to all of our amazing sponsors and donors. I'm grateful we could come together with Integrum Worldwide and Apollo Management Group to make this fundraiser happen in such a short period of time. We wanted to create a great night that would become a tradition and a legacy. Words cannot express how thankful I am for all of the support we received," said Daniel Kordash, President of M2B Growth Enterprises.

"The Chalk Experiences team really made the entire Integrum Worldwide family proud in their production of an unforgettable night under the stars in Miami during Art Basel. The team was really excited to bring this event to life and they did an incredible job. Raising meaningful dollars for St. Jude was the goal and we are happy to know that we more than hit the mark," commented Claude Zdanow, President of Integrum Worldwide.

"Cube Art Fair is very excited to bring forth this unique art charity auction in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Cube Art Fair has an extensive program during Art Basel featuring its artists on hundreds of billboards throughout Miami, and we are thrilled that the NFT artworks of our artists will be also displayed during this impactful charity event" said Gregoire Vogelsang, founder of Cube Art Fair.

Key benefactors included: Ari Gorelik, Carroll Group, Crown Electrokinetics and their employees, Metro Spaces and their employees, and Wrist Aficionado.

Notable guests included: Amy Herman Schechter (Million Dollar Listing New York on Bravo), Daniel Kordash (President of M2B Growth Enterprises), Yohan Naraine (Managing Member Apollo Management Group), Dr. Nicole Martin (Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock), Valeria Orsini ( Influencer and Model), Frank Richards (CEO of Integrum Worldwide), Ramona Singer (Real Housewives of New York on Bravo),Gregoire Vogelsang (President of Cube Art Fair), Analisa Velez (The Game on Paramount +), Braunwyn Windham Burke, (Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo), Claude Zdanow (President of Integrum Worldwide).

ABOUT INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE

Integrum Worldwide is a collective of specialist agencies including Storia and Chalk Experiences. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop-shop.

The collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including branding, creative, digital design, experiential, influencer marketing, and more. Through this model, Integrum Worldwide delivers scalable, measurable, and integrated marketing solutions that deliver results.

The Integrum Worldwide marketing agency collective focuses on clients in the middle and upper market with a roster that includes Harper Collins, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, Maggie Q's Qeep Up, Edrington Americas, and Beauty Magnet. In the US, the collective has office headquarters in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

ABOUT M2B GROWTH ENTERPRISES:

M2B Growth Enterprises is a principal investment company for small and middle market private companies nationwide. Founded by Daniel Kordash, M2B Growth Enterprises focuses on long term, partnership driven, growth investing. Industry agnostic, M2B looks for opportunities across sectors where value can be created by leveraging M2B's vast network and management expertise.

