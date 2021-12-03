Korean Cultural Center New York Announces Korean Movie Night at Home: Historical Films Series, with a new lineup of 4 period films in December

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism New York, NY - Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea, is pleased to present Korean Movie Night at Home: Historical Films Series to offer audiences at home the opportunity to access Korean films for a limited run from December 3, 2021 until December 19, 2021 online.

As we support the ongoing efforts of social distancing, this season, the Korean Movie Night at Home online platform brings audiences a cinematic experience of 4 iconic historical period films that allows for a glimpse of Korean society, culture, costumes, and traditions through comedy, action, and drama.

Since its inception in 2010, Korean Movie Night New York presented free film screenings that introduced the full spectrum of contemporary and classic Korean cinema to New York audiences, including popular blockbusters, independent films, documentaries, animation, and more.

FILM LIST

All films are in Korean with English subtitles

(Ratings are provided by the Korea Media Rating Board)

*Film synopsis provided by Well Go USA

The Swordsman (검객)

Director: Choe Jae-hun

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Kim Hyun-soo, Joe Taslim, Jung Man-sik

Running Time: 100 min

Genre: Action

Release Year: 2020

Rating: Film intended for audiences 15 and over (15세 관람가)

(Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian are allowed.)

After being blinded in a coup against the king, Joseon's greatest swordsman (Jang Hyuk) goes into hiding, far removed from his city's anguish. But when traffickers kidnap his daughter, he has no choice but to unsheathe his sword once more.

Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead (조선명탐정: 흡혈괴마의 비밀)

Director: Kim Sok-yun

Cast: Kim Myung-min, Oh Dal-soo, Kim Ji-won

Running Time: 120 min

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Release Year: 2018

Rating: Film intended for audiences 12 and over (12세이상 관람가)

(Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian are allowed.)

When a series of unusual murders occurs, Detective K (KIM Myung-min) and his partner (OH Dal-soo) are once again called upon to solve the case. Along the way, he teams up with a beautiful woman (KIM Ji-won) with amnesia and together they discover Vampire bite marks on all of the bodies. As they investigate further, they begin to realize that the woman is somehow closely connected to the deaths.

Memories of the Sword (협녀, 칼의 기억)

Director: Park Heung-sik

Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Jeon Do-youn, Kim Ko-eun

Running Time: 121 min

Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 2014

Rating: Film intended for audiences 15 and over (15세 관람가)

(Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian are allowed.)

As the greed and excess of a corrupt Monarchy threatens to destroy the once-glorious Goryeo Dynasty, three legendary warriors lead a revolt to overthrow the empire and save its people. But when deceit and betrayal costs the life of a master swordsman, a plot for justice and revenge is set into motion, raging for decades between the two survivors.

KUNDO: Age of the Rampant (군도: 민란의 시대)

Director: Yoon Jong-bin

Cast: Ha Jung-woo, Gang Dong-won

Running Time: 137 min

Genre: Action

Release Year: 2014

Rating: Film intended for audiences 15 and over (15세 관람가)

(Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian are allowed.)

1859. The last days of the Joseon Dynasty, where the wages of greed bring poverty and death. A pack of bandits – calling themselves KUNDO – rise against the tyrants, stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. In an era where status is decided by birth, this band of thieves risks their lives for honor, in the name of the poor and oppressed. But for one man, a debt of bloody revenge is owed to the aristocrat that robbed him of his family and his name.

This program is presented as a part of the "Korean Cultural Center New York Online" initiative, a comprehensive online platform that brings together world-class performances and diverse cultural contents from the KCCNY and from various branches of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The initiative will provide an opportunity for the community both local and global to access Korean films and cultural contents on view at www.koreanculture.org.

For full program and direct links to watch the films please visit: www.koreanculture.org

