Six Nights Only April 27 to May 7, 2022

INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR MICHAEL BUBLÉ ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LAS VEGAS LIMITED ENGAGEMENT AT RESORTS WORLD THEATRE

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. PST

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2021 Michael Bublé, the multi-platinum, multi-Grammy winning artist, has announced he will headline a limited engagement at the Las Vegas Strip's newest integrated resort, Resorts World Las Vegas, beginning April 27, 2022. The six-show run is produced by AEG Presents.

The exclusive Las Vegas shows will give Michael Bublé fans an extraordinary opportunity to experience the incomparable performer up-close-and-personal in the intimate setting of the new 5,000-capacity, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. The spectacular production will feature the Grammy-award winning singer's timeless hits accompanied by a full orchestra and unmatched audio and video technology for an only-in-Vegas, unforgettable night with Michael Bublé.

"As everyone knows, I always love playing Vegas, but I know performing at the new Resorts World Theatre will bring my shows to a whole new level. I can't wait," commented Bublé.

Tickets for the limited engagement, plus a limited number of VIP ticket packages, will go on sale to the public Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 1 p.m. PST through Thursday, December 9 at 10 p.m. PST.

The six show dates going on sale to the public Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. PST are:

April 2022 : 27, 29, 30

May 2022 : 4, 6, 7

Exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, the brand-new Resorts World Theatre, which officially opened its doors on Dec. 1, 2021, is a multi-level concert and entertainment venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.

ABOUT MICHAEL BUBLÉ

From the start, Michael Bublé was deeply committed to not only keep the flames of the great classics of the American Songbook alive and well - to not only breathe new life into them - but to bring his singular style, vocal power and passion to timeless tunes that he loved. He also wanted to write number one pop hits that would become classics unto themselves. Next, he wanted to bring all this music together in concert - to take his audiences on a special journey - to give them an evening they would never forget. Every night, he would sing his heart out, serenade them with beautiful love songs, make them laugh, cry, dance and enthrall sold out crowds in countries around the world. He wanted his shows to be legendary. Mission accomplished!

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

