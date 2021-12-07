3iQ US, Gemini, and BITRIA Join Forces to Offer Investors New Digital Asset SMA Platform Crypto Leaders Partner to Deliver Direct Cryptocurrency Ownership to U.S. Institutions and Wealth Managers with new Model-Driven Separately Managed Account (SMA) Platform

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Digital Assets (US), the US subsidiary of Canada's largest digital asset manager, has launched a new digital asset separately managed account (SMA) and model portfolio solution, the 3iQ Digital Managed Account Platform (Q-MAP).

3iQ Logo

Q-MAP offers four model portfolio choices and a fully bespoke investment option—a scalable, "one-stop" solution catering to U.S. institutional investors, family offices, RIAs, and wealth management platforms looking for cryptocurrency exposure.

To learn more about Q-MAP, visit: http://www.3iQ-us.com

With Q-MAP, investors gain access to:

Secure direct digital asset exposure with a professionally managed structure that removes operational complexity;

Customized solutions based on risk tolerance and investment interest;

Holistic platform offering multiple investment strategies with daily liquidity and flexible pricing; and

Tax loss harvesting and other portfolio customizations not broadly available through private or exchange-traded funds.

Q-MAP is powered by industry leader Gemini, a crypto-native exchange and institutional-grade custodian. Gemini is fully integrated with BITRIA's industry leading digital turnkey asset management platform. Q-MAP combines the strengths of 3iQ US, Gemini and BITRIA to help investors gain exposure to Bitcoin, Ether and the broader universe of digital assets, by selecting from a range of model portfolios available through the platform.

3iQ US's parent company, 3iQ Digital Asset Management, has over USD $3.3 billion in assets under management (as of 10/31/2021) and became Canada's first regulated digital asset manager in 2018.

As the crypto marketplace evolves, the firm continues to innovate and partner with industry leaders to expand its offerings. 3iQ Digital Asset Management launched a diversified multi-token crypto fund in 2018 and North America's first exchange-listed Bitcoin and Ether funds in 2020.

This year 3iQ Digital Asset Management launched Bitcoin and Ether ETFs available for Canadian investors, and also listed The Bitcoin Fund on Nasdaq Dubai, the first exchange listed digital asset-based fund in the Middle East.

Quotes:

Chris Matta, President of 3iQ US, said: "The Q-MAP SMA has tax optimization, liquidity, and governance benefits that make it a preferred vehicle for sophisticated investors seeking exposure to digital assets. And advisors can offer clients a choice of structures—depending on whether they prefer a model portfolio or a more customized option. 3iQ US is positioned to serve as both an investment platform and educational partner, driving momentum in the space as we redefine digital asset investment management."

Kristen Mirabella, Director of Business Development, Gemini, said: "With our institutional-grade security protocols and proactive approach to regulation, Gemini serves as the engine of choice for financial institutions who want to invest in crypto at scale. As the best performing asset class over the past ten years, digital assets have truly arrived and institutional investors, advisors and their clients deserve a turnkey approach that allows them to incorporate crypto securely and compliantly."

Dan Eyre, CEO of BITRIA, said: "With surging investor demand for digital assets, there's never been a more important time for asset managers to offer crypto SMAs that enable a high degree of customization, tax-smart investing and risk management. Our industry-leading TAMP for digital assets – accomplishes just that. As part of the Q-MAP solution, our platform gives 3iQ the ability to actively manage a large volume of accounts simultaneously across a variety of strategies, arming institutional and wealth management customers with a flexible and scalable solution that provides access to a diverse selection of digital asset choices."

About 3iQ US

3iQ Digital Assets (US) (3iQ US) is a subsidiary of 3iQ Digital Asset Management. Founded in 2012, 3iQ Digital Asset Management is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than USD $3.3 billion in assets under management (as of 10/31/2021). In 2020, 3iQ Digital Asset Management became the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer bitcoin and ether closed end funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange. More recently, 3iQ Digital Asset Management launched bitcoin and ether ETFs in collaboration with CoinShares, and the Middle East's first exchange listed bitcoin fund on Nasdaq Dubai. 3iQ Digital Asset Management continues to expand its global footprint with innovative investment solutions for institutional investors. For more information about 3iQ US, visit www.3iQ-us.com, contact 3iqus@3iq.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQCorpUS.

About Gemini

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to empower the individual. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

About BITRIA

BITRIA simplifies the path to digital asset investing for financial advisors. The company's Digital Asset SMA and Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform solutions offer a range of options for advisors to offer their clients the advantages and flexibility of direct asset ownership, together with a broad selection of asset choices that can be tailored to the growth and risk appetites of different classes of investors. BITRIA was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco California. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://bitria.io or contact marketing@bitria.io.

MEDIA CONTACT:

3iQ Digital Assets (US):

Ryan Graham

JConnelly

862-777-4274

RGraham@jconnelly.com

BITRIA:

Joseph Kuo / Andrew Wang

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4859

jkuo@haventower.com or awang@haventower.com

Important Disclosure

This press release is for informational and educational purposes only and is intended for a US audience only. The information contained herein is NOT and should NOT be considered to be any of the following: investment advice or investment research; a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to sell or buy any specific asset, strategy, product, or program; or legal, tax, or other advice. The purchase of cryptocurrency is speculative and involves a high degree of risk and should be undertaken only by individuals whose experience allows them to evaluate the risks of such an investment, whose financial resources are sufficient to enable them to bear the economic risks of their purchase for an extended period of time, and who can afford a significant or entire loss of the value of those assets. Performance of the SMA strategies may be highly volatile and there can be no guarantees that the SMA strategies' objectives will be achieved. 3iQ US is neither registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any US state regulator as an investment adviser or in any other capacity. The Bitcoin Fund, the Ether Fund, the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF are managed by 3iQ Digital Asset Management, the parent of 3iQ US, and are NOT available to residents of the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3iQ US