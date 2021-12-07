Beautiful.ai Experiences Growth by Empowering Hybrid Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful.ai , the presentation platform that enables anyone to build beautiful presentations, today announced a series of milestones highlighting its accelerated growth. Milestones include hitting 1,000,000 users across 205 countries and 36,000 companies and adding enterprise customers like Jostens, Cvent and Rakuten.

Beautiful.ai logo (PRNewsfoto/Beautiful.ai)

The average office employee spends at least an hour creating presentations daily, and more than 40% of time spent on presentations is on formatting issues alone. Beautiful.ai gives teams back this time, providing a platform for easy collaboration, smart templates to alleviate stress around design and an opportunity for teams to focus on more high-priority tasks in their roles.

"Remote and hybrid workplaces magnified the importance of clear communication across teams. With people working in a variety of settings, it's easy for company documents to become off-brand without a single source of truth," said Jason Lapp, CEO of Beautiful.ai. "Our growth remains focused around democratizing design by giving teams the ability to create beautiful presentations while helping teams remain on-brand and on-message."

As new customers continue to use Beautiful.ai, the organization has grown its staff by 25% in the last year and plans to add an additional 50% to its team in the next six months.

Throughout 2021, Beautiful.ai has made several updates to its platform that are driving growth and further differentiating it from other presentation software, including:

Team Plan allows companies to bring their teams under one account to share presentations, collaborate, and control corporate branding and messaging. allows companies to bring their teams under one account to share presentations, collaborate, and control corporate branding and messaging.

80k videos to liven up slides, new Classic Slides which offers users complete control of slide design and edits, and Presentation Import that allows users to take existing presentations (PowerPoint) and convert them into Platform enhancements like an Inspiration Gallery to help users jumpstart their presentations, a stock Video Library with overvideos to liven up slides, new Classic Slides which offers users complete control of slide design and edits, and Presentation Import that allows users to take existing presentations (PowerPoint) and convert them into Beautiful.ai slides.

Product alignment to the increasing needs of Marketing, Sales, and Operations leaders to enable dynamic ways to present and drive efficiency for their teams in a hybrid environment.

To learn more about how Beautiful.ai designs for you, visit www.beautiful.ai .

About Beautiful.ai

Beautiful.ai is a San Francisco-based startup building software that empowers everyone to create beautiful visual documents. The company's products are built on its Design AI technology, which applies the rules of good design, in real-time, using heuristic techniques. For more information, visit www.beautiful.ai and follow @BeautifulAI_ on Twitter.

Media Contact

Raven Carpenter

BLASTmedia for Beautiful.ai

beautiful.ai@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beautiful.ai