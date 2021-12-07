Nestle® Toll House® Café by Chip® Taps MGH to Support Franchise Development Initiatives

Baltimore agency will handle digital and social advertising, the development of public relations campaigns and a refined messaging strategy for the chain of cafés, which are an extension of the iconic Nestle® Toll House® brand

BALTIMORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH, a full-service marketing and communications agency, today announced that it has been hired by Nestle Toll House Café by Chip – a network of franchised cafés serving Nestle® Toll House® desserts – to support in franchise development initiatives.

The agency will handle Nestle® Toll House® Café by Chip®'s digital and social advertising efforts across all channels, including Google, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as a develop strategy and public relations campaigns to attract new franchisees.

"MGH is thrilled to be working with a household name like Nestle® Toll House® Café by Chip® as it continues to grow the Nestle® Toll House® Café by Chip®'s brand," commented MGH CEO Andy Malis. "Our knowledge in the digital and social space, coupled with our extensive restaurant franchise experience makes us a great partner to support their goals of franchise expansion and increased brand loyalty from new and existing customers."

The Nestle® Toll House® tradition began back in 1939 at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts, where the Toll House® Cookie was born and quickly became a nation's favorite. The very first Nestle® Toll House® Café by Chip® opened for business in August 2000, in Frisco, Texas and continues to grow across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

About MGH

Based in Owings Mills, Md., MGH is an integrated marketing and communications agency offering advertising, public relations, media planning/buying, creative design and production, interactive (design, strategy, development and marketing), market research, direct response, relationship marketing and social media marketing to franchised restaurants and more. MGH was selected to the Ad Age 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work list.

MGH maintains a diverse client base spanning multiple industries. Some of the agency's current clients include Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, Which Wich, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, Shari's Cafe & Pies, Coco's Bakery, Books-A-Million, 16 Handles, Hendrick Automotive Group, Mannington, Smyth Jewelers, STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, DTLR, Spring Education Group, Inc., Successories, and Santa Monica Brew Works.

Visit http://www.mghus.com for more information on MGH and its services or connect with MGH via: Facebook at https://facebook.com/mghus; Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mghmarketing; Twitter at https://twitter.com/mghus; or YouTube at https://youtube.com/mghtv.

