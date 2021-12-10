The Hatcher Group Wins 58 Marketing and Communications Awards in 2021 Firm's depth of talent recognized across multiple capabilities

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hatcher Group, a full-service strategic communications and marketing firm, announced today it has won an unprecedented 58 awards for excellence in communications, design, events, marketing, social media, web, and video.

"It is a true honor to be recognized as among the best in our industry by such a diverse group of awards programs," said Amy Buckley, partner at Hatcher. "The winning projects represent the team's creativity and innovation that help our clients advance their missions, accomplish their goals, and influence our society on some of today's critical issues such as COVID-19, healthcare for Veterans, climate change, and equity for all. I'm very proud of our talented and hard-working team, and grateful to our clients for their partnership."

Hatcher received awards from Adobe Government Creativity, dotCOMM, Graphic Design USA, MarComm, and National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC). The firm's rebrand for SAAB won a Best in Show award from PRSA Maryland. Hatcher's Senior VP and Creative Director Reece Quiñones was named as one of GDUSA Magazine's people to watch and recognized as an AIGA DC fellow.

"For 20 years, Hatcher has used powerful marketing and communications to educate and motivate people to build movements and create a better world," said Amy Fahnestock, partner at Hatcher. "These awards are a testament to what is possible when passion and drive fuse in pursuit of a common goal – when we are powered by purpose."

Hatcher announced earlier this year that it was recognized as one of Bethesda Magazine's 2021 Top Places to Work, and was named as a finalist for PRNEWS Platinum Agency of the Year. Hatcher's team has grown to nearly 60 marketing and communications strategists, designers, digital experts, multimedia creators, event producers, writers, editors, and more.

These accolades follow Hatcher's announcement earlier this year of the acquisition of Horne Creative Group. The acquisition combined the talents of two purpose-driven firms and has expanded the scope of services Hatcher can provide to its growing portfolio of government, nonprofit, and foundation clients.

Hatcher's winning projects are listed below.

Adobe Government Creativity, Finalist, Communications Multi-Channel Campaign for Maryland 529

Bethesda Magazine Top Places to Work 2021 Winner

DotCOMM

Platinum

Campaigns, Digital Advertising Campaign, Maryland 529

Paid Media, Online Ad Campaign, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Website, Nonprofit, The Serve America Movement

Gold

Campaigns, Digital Marketing Campaign, The Serve America Movement

Audio/Radio/Web Program, PSA Campaign, Center for Budget Policy

Campaigns, Integrated Campaign, COVID-19, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Video, Long Form >3:00, National Assessment Governing Board

Video, Long Form >3:00, Maryland 529

Honorable Mention

Campaigns, Data Gathering and Implementation, America's Promise Alliance

Website, Redesign, National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a)

Video, Short Form, Maryland 529

GDUSA

Design

Online Design, Strategy Social Media Graphics, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Brochures + Collateral, Bridging the Digital Divide: Connecting Veterans with Telehealth Care, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Annual + Corporate Reports, Working Floridians Tax Rebate Report, Tax Credits for Workers and Their Families

Motion (TV, Film + Video), Make College Affordable Double Pell Video, National College Attainment Network (NCAN)

Online Design, Website Redesign, The Hatcher Group

Online Design, Animated Social Graphics, National Association Governing Board

Online Design, Social Media Ads, Earned Income Tax Credits

Logos + Symbols, Logo Redesign, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Motion (TV, Film + Video), MDMOM- Warning Signs Video, Johns Hopkins University

Motion (TV, Film + Video), HealthySteps DC, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative

Branding + Identity Programs, Bridges Coalition Identity, Open Society Institute/Open Society Foundation

Branding + Identity Programs, Jobs Recruitment Brand, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Motion (TV, Film + Video), Baltimore Votes By Mail: Motion Graphic, Open Society Institute/Open Society Foundation

Annual + Corporate Reports, Annual Report Template, Arkansas Grade Level Reading

Motion (TV, Film + Video), Youth Vaccine PSA Video, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Health + Wellness

Online Design, Flavored Tobacco Danger Campaign, American Heart Association

Special: COVID-19 Communications, COVID Prevention Campaign, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Motion Graphics, Hub for Injury Prevention (HIP) Video, Centers for Disease Control

Online Design, Wear the Cost Campaign, Maryland Health Care Commission

Advertising + Ad Campaign, Bridges Campaign, Open Society Institute/Open Society Foundation

Web

Video/Animation/Motion, Youth Vaccine PSA, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Video/Animation/Motion, Baltimore Votes by Mail Motion Graphic, Open Society Institute/Open Society Foundation

Social Media, Animated Graphics for Social Media, National Association Government Board

Publications + Periodicals, Reimagining School Reports and Social Media, Aspen Institute: Sports and Society

Video/Animation/Motion, Healthy Steps DC Video, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative

MarComm

Platinum

Rebrand, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Brand refresh, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Media relations, Tobacco Free Kids/American Heart Association

Campaign- COVID-19, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Gold

Video, Spaces in Action, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative/National Children's Hospital

Event, Science Release, National Assessment Governing Board

Website, National Association of Area Agencies on Aging: Aging and Disability Business Institute

Publicity Campaign, BRIDGES Coalition

Infographic, Fishing for Energy, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Website, Million Acre Challenge

Honorable Mention

Digital Marketing, Maryland 529

Social Media Campaign, The Serve America Movement

Social Media Toolkit, Expanded Earned Income Tax Credit

Digital Marketing, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Marketing Campaign, National Assessment Governing Board

National Association of Government Communicators, First, Social Media Campaign (Paid Advertising), Maryland 529

PRNEWS Platinum Award, Honorable Mention, Agency of the Year (Medium, 25 to 100 Employees)

PRSA Best in Maryland

Best in Show and Best in Maryland award, Reputation/Brand Management, SAAB

Award of Excellence, Media Relations, Tobacco Free Kids

