Simon Eye Management Provides Notice of Data Event

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Eye Management (Simon Eye) is providing notice of a recent event that may affect the security of certain information.

On or about June 8, 2021, Simon Eye initially became aware of suspicious activity related to certain employee email accounts. Simon Eye immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party specialists to determine the nature and scope of the activity. This investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to certain employee email accounts from May 12, 2021 to May 18, 2021.

Because the unauthorized third party was able to access certain employee email accounts during this time period, Simon Eye reviewed the entire contents of these mailboxes to identify whether any sensitive information could have been accessed. On November 17, 2021, Simon Eye completed a comprehensive review of the contents of these mailboxes and was able to identify the individuals whose information was accessible. To be clear, Simon Eye has uncovered no evidence that any individual's information was misused. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, Simon Eye is providing notice to individuals whose information was within the affected mailboxes. Simon Eye also notified the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Office for Civil Rights and relevant state authorities.

The following types of information were present in the impacted accounts and therefore potentially viewed or acquired by the unknown actor during this incident: name, address, Social Security number, driver's license and/or state identification card number, date of birth, financial account information, medical claim information, medical record number, patient account number, medical diagnosis, medical treatment information, and health insurance information.

Notification letters were mailed to potentially impacted individuals for whom Simon Eye had address information on or about December 10, 2021. Notification was also provided via Simon Eye's website at https://www.simoneye.com/notice-of-data-event/. Simon Eye encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Simon Eye is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files.

Simon Eye takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in its care seriously. Upon discovery, Simon Eye immediately reset user passwords and commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. Simon Eye has also implemented additional safeguards and reviewed policies and procedures relating to data privacy and security.

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

