DATAMARK Selected to Support Transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 in Four Arizona Counties and One Tribal Nation

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today that four counties and one tribal nation within Arizona have selected the firm for significant Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) projects. Executed in partnership with TerraSystems Southwest, DATAMARK's GIS services partner in Arizona, the project includes Navajo, Apache, Cochise and Coconino counties, as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe. The approximately $400,000 contract is set for completion in February 2022.

"The State of Arizona is taking huge strides in its preparation for Next Generation 9-1-1," said Sandy Dyre, ENP, CPM, Client Success Manager and Arizona Account Manager at DATAMARK. "The utilization of DATAMARK software and services in multiple locations allow local jurisdictions to work together on their GIS data improvements more easily, facilitating a smoother transition to NG9-1-1 and ultimately increasing public safety."

Each locality will deploy the DATAMARK VEP Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution as a means for GIS data creation, remediation and validation. DATAMARK VEP is the only cloud-native solution built for public safety GIS. The software solution provides a highly configurable, user-friendly interface to perform location data validations, make edits and implement quality control in alignment with National Emergency Number Association (NENA) NG9-1-1 data standards and GIS industry best practices. DATAMARK VEP supports data from local and regional GIS data providers and neighboring 9-1-1 authorities, ensuring seamless and accurate data across borders. In addition, the localities will have access to DATAMARK MSAG Generator, the company's most recent product on the market designed to create a spatially accurate Master Street Address Guide (MSAG).

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

