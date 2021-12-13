Mattamy Homes to Develop Bonita Ranch Community in Surprise, AZ

Mattamy closes on another significant land purchase and will bring its signature designs to the northwest Valley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that it has closed on another significant land purchase in Surprise, AZ. The 72-acre property, known as Bonita Ranch, was purchased for $10.95 million and is approved for 208 home sites. The deal closed on November 19, 2021.

"The Mattamy team is truly excited about bringing this new community to life in the high-growth northwest Valley," says Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "The location will offer incredibly convenient access to everything homeowners need. Bonita Ranch is going to offer expansive amenity areas and together with thoughtfully designed floorplans, we expect the community to appeal to a wide range of owners including families and empty-nesters."

The all-new floorplans that Mattamy will introduce at Bonita Ranch will include a mixture of 45'-wide and 50'-wide single-family homes, many of which will have a north-south orientation. The community will offer more than 20 acres of natural open space and include three parks with ramadas, seating areas, play structures and a trail system of connected landscaped paseos linking the amenity areas as well as the surrounding area.

Located in the northwest Loop 303 corridor, off Jomax Rd. and 147th Ave. in Surprise, AZ, the community offers close proximity to major employment centers including the upcoming Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and is located in the highly ranked Dysart Unified School System.

Bonita Ranch is expected to open for sale in late 2023.

