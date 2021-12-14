Integrations of Household Companies

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a Nasdaq listed company with a ticker of EJH. The Company main engages in 1. Home appliance, and smart home appliance installation and maintenance;2. Housekeeping, nanny and maternity matron (including public cleaning); 3. Internet home and senior care; 4. hospital care; and 5. Nanny and caregiver commerce platform. By leveraging the capital support, the Company focuses on the development of the domestic service industry and treats its peers as partners and non-competitors aiming for integration.

With the implementation of the three-child policy, the deepening of aging, increasingly refined trend on social division of labor, the demand for nannies, childcare, cleaning, cleaning and maintenance, home care and other comprehensive household services has a rigid growth, and the market has an extensive prospect.

As a sunrise industry, household industry is backed by trillions of market dividends. However, the household market is fragmented with no industry leader like in travel, delivery, food, apparel and other industries. Meanwhile, the industry is also experiencing an aging population of practitioners.

Currently, the post-80s and post-90s generations are becoming the main force of household service consumers. The post-80s and post-90s generations are now in their golden age of career development, and are influenced by the concept of quality of life. Compared with the post-60s and post-70s generations, the post-80s and post-90s may be more concerned about the cost of time, purchase services and other intangible values, and as a result, they are more dependent on household service. The demand for household services driven by post-80s and post-90s generation is becoming more personalized, segmented and has higher requirements for the comprehensive quality of household service practitioners, which is also the requirements for household services providing details and quality services.

E-Home has been in the household industry for nearly 10 years, forming the household service industry chain - introducing young generation into the industry, forming inhouse household training base, improving the compensation of practitioners, and guaranteeing the solutions to the shortage of household workers for the upstream; implementing the interconnection of home cleaning and public cleaning service personnel, and the interconnection home nanny and nursers and hospital and nursing home caregivers for the midstream; and fully utilizing service personal's house and indoor service advantage to achieve the value-added service for live commerce.

The household industry has a considerable multiplier effect, where most of the current market participants are self-employed enterprises. The industry has a good prospect but the practitioners and confused which provides a good timing for integration to improve and strengthen the household service market, and to add the original turnover not included in the statistics to the economic development indicators. Meanwhile, standardized services can drive new growth in demand, improve the compensation level of service personal and increase new work opportunities.

The hospital care + senior care industry is a trillion-dollar worth track, and E-Home has invested in Fumao Health to focus on health care + senior care market, becoming a modern enterprise of comprehensive family life services.

Looking at the sky, keeping feet on the ground, not forgetting the original intention, continuing to move forward and taking immediate action, E-Home adheres to the action guideline of "we are always on the road" to seize the opportunity of industry integration, take the leading role in the industry, insist on the business philosophy of "solving every e thing for customers with heart", adhere to become the industry benchmark, and believe that its business is expected to exceed 10 billion within five years!

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform, provides integrated household services, including appliance installation and maintenance, housekeeping services, Internet home and senior care, and hospital care. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results.

