Scrible Named Winner of the Inaugural 2021 Supes' Choice Award for College and Career Readiness Solution Winners were selected by a panel of district superintendent judges for this ground-breaking, new education industry award

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrible was named winner of the inaugural 2021 Supes' Choice Awards for College and Career Readiness by the Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), an organization serving as the bridge between district leaders and organizations to support the greatest challenges in K-12 education. Scrible was also a Finalist in the Literacy Instructional Solution and Critical Thinking Instructional Solution categories.

"Scrible allows students to organize their thoughts and their sources so easily! I wish I'd had this many years ago!"

Scrible was selected by a panel of esteemed superintendent judges from across the nation and was assessed based on Scrible's commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, customer support, interactivity and engagement. The Supes' Choice Awards are the only industry awards judged exclusively by school district superintendents.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Supes' Choice Awards as the inaugural winner of the College and Career Readiness category," said Victor Karkar, CEO of Scrible. "This recognition by district leaders serves as a testament to the great need to better prepare secondary students with the research and writing skills they need to succeed in college and beyond. We also support the transition to college by allowing students to take their Scrible accounts with them to college after graduating high school."

"At IEI, we are committed to improving students' outcomes and supporting effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems in education," said Doug Roberts, Founder and CEO, Institute for Education Innovation. "The Supes' Choice Awards provide a very unique opportunity for companies to not only get their products and solutions in front of district decision makers, but to also pursue recognition for their work with a prestigious, new industry award."

Recipients of the Supes' Choice Award were recognized at a hybrid gala held on December 9, 2021, where the judges gathered in New York City and the event was live-streamed for all award applicants. Along with the designation of being the winner, companies were provided with written and verbal feedback during the judging process. Gathering insights from district leaders has been a unique and valuable experience for Scrible. Some of the anonymous superintendent feedback included:

"Scrible's strength is that it is performance based and provides feedback that is multifaceted for the learner. The organization it provides and real-time dashboard makes this a very vital tool as we look for ways to create techequity and push our learners in all learning environments."

"System can support our students in getting all of the support in one platform."

"Scrible is a tool that makes life easier for students AND teachers. The writing process is easier to teach and easier for students to SEE by using Scrible."

The full list of winners and finalists can be found here www.supeschoice.com .

About the Institute for Education Innovation

Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education, and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. To learn more, visit http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com

About Scrible

Over 50% of secondary students struggle with research and aren't ready for college level writing. Scrible is a comprehensive online platform tackling this huge research and writing skills crisis, which undermines students' college and career readiness. Scrible helps students curate, annotate and collaborate on texts and supports writing with citation capture, bibliography and outline editors and word processor integration. Easy access to student work and real-time progress data enables educators to provide timely feedback and personalize instruction for each student. To learn more, visit https://www.scrible.com

