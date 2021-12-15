InventHelp Inventor Develops Wine Cooler Combo (LAX-1310)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I don't have a cooler at my fire pit and desired a storage unit to keep my refrigerator protected," said an inventor from Camarillo, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a weather-resistant means to keep wine bottles cold."

He developed the patent-pending CALIFORNIA OUTDOOR MINI CELLAR that may contribute to a more enjoyable outing by keeping wine bottles cold during outdoor gatherings. This multifunctional invention could house wine as well as a wide array of accessories to eliminate the hassle of walking inside. Additionally, it may save time, energy and money.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1310, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

