Arrived Raises $100M In New Credit Financing Program Led by Certain Lending to Provide Access to Rental Home Investing

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrived , the first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform that allows anyone to buy shares in single-family rentals starting at just $100, announced today that the company is partnering with Certain Lending to lead a $100M credit financing program to support its rapid expansion into additional residential real estate markets across the US.

This partnership will enable the Seattle-based startup to purchase more homes and build out its operations to make the single-family rental asset class accessible to more people. Arrived has brought the modern E-commerce purchase experience to real estate by enabling consumers to easily buy shares of individual homes in four minutes or less. The company's approach is an alternative to traditional single-family rental investment products that consist of bundled properties and high minimum investment requirements.

"We think anyone who wants to invest in residential real estate should be able to do it," said Ryan Frazier, Co-Founder and CEO of Arrived. "Opening up access to the wealth-building potential of single-family rentals has massive implications for the millions of Americans who have been locked out of these opportunities in the past. Our partnership with Certain Lending will allow us to scale and make real estate investing possible for all."

Arrived required additional financing to keep pace with high consumer demand for its properties. Since the company launched in March 2021, almost all shares for each single-family rental were purchased within 24 hours after the property was listed on Arrived's website. In October 2021, Arrived's latest batch of properties, $7.5m in rental home value, fully funded in 10 days with an average of 167 unique investors per property.

"We're proud to offer Arrived the kind of flexible financing options that will further their goal to usher in a new real estate investor class," said Charles McKinney, Co-Founder and CEO of Certain Lending. "The announcement today means more Americans will be able to begin their journeys as real estate owners. We are happy to work alongside Arrived as they help level the playing field for people looking to build generational wealth through rental properties."

Arrived currently has fully invested properties in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, for a total of $20M in rental homes across 11 major metropolitan areas. In the upcoming months, Arrived will also use this capital to expand to short-term rentals as well as purchase additional single-family rentals in Texas, Florida, and Washington.

Arrived Homes is a Seattle-based real estate investing platform that makes ownership of rental properties possible for anyone and everyone. At Arrived Homes anybody can buy shares in rental properties starting with $100 and start earning money from day one. Our goal is to make real estate investing easy and accessible to millions of people who don't have the expertise, time, or large amounts of capital needed to buy a rental property on their own.

Arrived manages the operational work (finding a renter, dealing with maintenance, etc.) so that investors can sit back and collect passive rental income and their share of the home's appreciation.

Certain Lending is a FinTech startup co-founded by Freddie Mac and Palantir Technologies alumni and backed by Founders Fund, 8VC, Goldcrest, XYZ, Village Global, and the LeFrak organization. With Certain Lending, real estate investors get tailored financing offers in one place and close loans in days, not weeks. For financial institutions, Certain creates favorable yield from business purpose mortgages fully underwritten, originated, and monitored by our software.

