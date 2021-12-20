AliveCor Lists its Industry-leading KardiaMobile 6L in Epic's App Orchard Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced that KardiaMobile 6L, the most clinically-validated six-lead personal ECG device, is now available via KardiaPro on Epic's App Orchard Marketplace for hospitals, health systems and providers.

The integration will enable even more healthcare providers around the world to seamlessly prescribe and deliver the physician-preferred remote ECG monitoring solution to patients who have an electronic record at a hospital organization that uses Epic.

"Along with the recent launch of our reimbursed ambulatory monitoring offering, AliveCor Labs, integrating with Epic is a milestone advance toward our goal of providing end-to-end cardiac management support to physicians and patients worldwide," said Dr. David Albert, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of AliveCor. "The Epic integration positions our Kardia technology directly into existing workflows so providers can access medical-grade heart data as easily as other vital patient information."

"EHR integration is vital to successfully deliver remote monitoring with KardiaMobile," said Dr. Sanjeev Bhavnani, MD, FACC of Scripps Health in San Diego, CA. "Easy, automated access to ECG data through a centralized Epic console will ensure all healthcare team members have accurate and real-time ECG data. This development is paramount for a digital health device that remotely records and delivers ECGs to help improve quality of cardiovascular care for patients with arrhythmias."

To learn more about integrating state-of-the-art remote cardiac monitoring with the most clinically validated personal ECG, visit clinicians.alivecor.com.

About AliveCor Labs

In October 2021, AliveCor launched AliveCor Labs, an independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) which offers US healthcare providers enhanced, reimbursed cardiac monitoring services including access to real-time data to help inform clinical decision-making. The national launch of AliveCor Labs follows the acquisition of CardioLabs, announced earlier this year. Visit clinicians.alivecor.com for more information.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

