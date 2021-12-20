Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Model Josefin Ballard Leaves OnlyFans for HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Josefin Lillakas Ballard aka "Jeely", well-known social media influencer, Model, and TikTok star is terminating her relationship with OnlyFans to join and focus on the fast-growing HoneyDrip.com. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"We are thrilled to have Jeely join our site," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "Jeely is the most recent addition to the platform. She is one of a growing number of creators who are leaving OnlyFans for HoneyDrip.com. Let's face it, OnlyFans is old news!"

Josefin Lillakas Ballard aka "Jeely" is a social media influencer who has experienced big success. She boasts 1.3+ million followers on TikTok, recently receiving 100+ million views.

"I'm very excited about my future with HoneyDrip.com," said Ballard. "HoneyDrip.com is a female run company and a safe place for content creators who are looking to avoid the negative stigmas that come with other subscription-based pages. I was more than happy to let my old pages go, and to sign up exclusively with HoneyDrip.com."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, CMGR reaches more than 400 million followers. Clubhouse Media Group offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

