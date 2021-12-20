Gen4 Dental Partners Acquires Moberly Family Dentistry

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen4 Dental Partners, a doctor-centric, partner-focused Dental Service Organization, recently acquired Moberly Family Dentistry, a successful practice in Moberly, Missouri led by Dr. Michael Berry, D.D.S.

Dr. Michael Berry, D.D.S. is a past President of the Missouri Dental Association and graduated with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery Degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Dentistry. He opened Moberly Family Dentistry in 1988 and has had success in expansion and growth in the years following. The team at Moberly Family Dentistry sets a high bar for standard of care, focusing on providing efficient and comprehensive treatment through innovation, technology and continuing education.

The decision to engage with Gen4 Dental Partners came after Dr. Berry discovered increasing opportunities to enhance the level of support within the business operations aspect of the practice, so that he and his team could maintain continued focus on providing the best clinical care to their patients. Dr. Berry's passion for, and approach to dentistry solidiﬁed the partnership with Gen4 Dental Partners.

Dr. Berry's reputation precedes him; the degree of patient trust, paired with Moberly's highly skilled team is second to none. With Gen4's operational support hub Dr. Berry will continue to focus on providing great dentistry, with peace of mind that the operational, leadership, clinical support systems are in place to maintain momentum and propel them forward. Gen4 proudly welcomes Dr. Berry and the team at Moberly Family Dentistry.

About Gen4 Dental Partners

Gen4 Dental Partners, led by CEO Lamonte Jensen, and CCO Dr. Mitch Ellingson, is one of the fastest growing, and highly innovative Dental Services Organization, providing world-class support to leading providers of dental services. Gen4 was created to challenge the status quo in the consolidation space. The Gen 4 Platform is designed to allow dentists and their teams the ability to practice dentistry their way while experiencing the benefits of financial and operational support. Gen4 promotes collaboration with their partners to create a future that allows all generations to enjoy their time in the dental profession while doing great dentistry.

