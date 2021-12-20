Pyx Health's App Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyx Health , a tech-enabled services company providing health plans and their members an innovative, scalable solution that effectively addresses the nation's critical loneliness epidemic, announced today that its mobile app has earned Certified Status for information security by HITRUST.

Pyx Health (PRNewsfoto/Pyx Health)

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the company has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Pyx Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations, like ours, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said Cindy Jordan, Founder and CEO, Pyx Health. "We take the security of our data very seriously and are pleased to continually demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Pyx Health's mobile app achieving HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Pyx Health

Pyx Health offers the first loneliness and social isolation technology focused on helping the most vulnerable populations. Combining a digital platform with a Compassionate Support Center and timely human interventions, Pyx Health provides employers, health plans, and their members an innovative, scalable solution that effectively addresses the nation's critical loneliness epidemic. Pyx Health is improving lives and lowering inpatient costs for healthcare systems by 46%. Founded by Cindy Jordan, Pyx Health is based in Tucson, Arizona. More information is available at https://www.pyxhealth.com .

Media Contact

John Gonda

616-309-4888

JGonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pyx Health